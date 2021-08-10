Editorial: Douglas County lawyers now offer real help for tenants facing eviction

When this mess ends up in eviction court, the deck is stacked against tenants. Landlords often have lawyers or have filled out pro forma documents, while tenants — many struggling to get to work, take care of kids and navigate life amid poverty — are on their own.

An eviction — Douglas County records about 3,500 a year — might mean that children must change schools, hampering their progress, and that the family has less access to needed public transportation — which can lead to job loss.

A 2020 report, “Understanding Evictions in Omaha,” says that research “shows how eviction can also be a significant cause of poverty. For example, evictions can restrict people’s future housing opportunities, cause a loss of possessions and damage residents’ credit.”

Landlords, many of whom are individuals, not corporations, face substantial difficulty, too. They must continue to pay taxes, often have little hope of recouping perhaps months of back rent and sometimes must deal with damage to their properties.

Most landlords are far from being ogres; most tenants are far from being deadbeats.