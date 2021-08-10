Editorial: Douglas County lawyers now offer real help for tenants facing eviction

Amid frustrating and quite possibly illegal policy shifts from Washington about evictions, we have some good news in Douglas County. The Nebraska Bar Association this month started a tenant assistance program here, patterned after similar work in Lancaster County.
This approach is the best hope for immediate help and a sustainable solution to a horrible problem for both landlords and tenants.
The federal eviction moratorium extended last week by the Biden administration, on the other hand, mostly puts off the day of reckoning even as it points to the federal government’s inability to establish sound policy. Biden himself acknowledged that “the bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster … But there are several key scholars who think that it may and it’s worth the effort.”
As we wrote a year ago in urging Douglas County lawyers to dedicate pro bono time to helping tenants, “failure to pay rent is a terrible mess for both parties. Landlords, whether they are big companies or individuals, rely on the income. At the same time, most people who fall behind in rent are in an economic vice. Something awful is happening in their lives — job loss, a shattered relationship, illness or just the tedious grind of poverty.”
When this mess ends up in eviction court, the deck is stacked against tenants. Landlords often have lawyers or have filled out pro forma documents, while tenants — many struggling to get to work, take care of kids and navigate life amid poverty — are on their own.
An eviction — Douglas County records about 3,500 a year — might mean that children must change schools, hampering their progress, and that the family has less access to needed public transportation — which can lead to job loss.
A 2020 report, “Understanding Evictions in Omaha,” says that research “shows how eviction can also be a significant cause of poverty. For example, evictions can restrict people’s future housing opportunities, cause a loss of possessions and damage residents’ credit.”
Landlords, many of whom are individuals, not corporations, face substantial difficulty, too. They must continue to pay taxes, often have little hope of recouping perhaps months of back rent and sometimes must deal with damage to their properties.
Most landlords are far from being ogres; most tenants are far from being deadbeats.
As of July in Lancaster County, among tenants who showed up for their hearing and were helped by the Bar Association program, 98% avoided immediate eviction. “For eviction actions based on nonpayment of rent, rental assistance has been provided in every or nearly every matter, as long as the landlord was willing to accept it,” said Ryan Sullivan, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln associate law professor involved in starting the program.
Attorneys have been able to help resolve disputes that might stem from landlords failing to address basic habitability issues, language barriers or simple misunderstandings.
Lawyers are encouraged by the American Bar Association to provide at least 50 hours of volunteer work each year. Since Nebraska is unlikely to codify tenant protections and since Congress declined to address the matter, volunteer tenant assistance programs for tenants willing to accept the help offers the best solution we have.
The program should be seen as a last resort. To get help, tenants must come to the courthouse on the day their hearing is scheduled, arriving at least 30 minutes early, and they will be offered assistance.
That’s a strong local solution. At the federal level, we are left with government by executive order and court ruling, which creates whiplash and acrimony — and, most importantly, doesn’t provide lasting help for Americans facing real and life-altering challenges.
We have other government problems. Congress did include $46.5 billion in rental assistance in the two coronavirus rescue packages spanning the Trump and Biden administrations. Just $3 billion of it is spent, including less than 14% of Nebraska’s $200 million allocation.
The agencies in charge of administering the program clearly must do more outreach — but the Bar Association’s Tenant Assistance Program can help here, too, because of participating lawyers’ direct contact with renters.
In any case, in a time of need and despite government muddling, it is heartening that lawyers are stepping forward to provide real help. It’s well worth the effort.