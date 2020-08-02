Editorial: Douglas County lawyers should volunteer to stave off evictions

You can’t be thrown in jail without legal representation, but you can get thrown onto the street, which can be even more devastating to an entire family.

A new program in Lancaster County being coordinated by the Nebraska Bar Association is helping with this, and we urge that it be replicated in Omaha.

Some background: Failure to pay rent is a terrible mess for both parties. Landlords, whether they are big companies or individuals, rely on the income. At the same time, most people who fall behind in rent are in an economic vice. Something awful is happening in their lives — job loss, a shattered relationship, illness or just the tedious grind of poverty.

In recent months, many low-paid workers whose businesses have closed during the virus pandemic have teetered ever closer to eviction. Enhanced jobless benefits and federal protections against some evictions during the health crisis expired Friday, and Nebraska’s limited protections are long gone.

A new report, “Understanding Evictions in Omaha,” from Creighton University assistant professor Pierce Greenberg and housing lawyer Gary Fischer, shows how evictions follow historic patterns of racial, health and educational disparities.