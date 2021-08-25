Editorial: Douglas County right to make mental health a priority for federal relief monies

Now, the prevalence of the delta variant has anxiety again on the increase for many. And even before the COVID emergency brought such tumult and uncertainty, Douglas County government and nonprofit leaders struggled to boost mental health treatment capacity to meet the need.

It makes great sense, then, that the Douglas County Board has designated mental health services as a priority as the county decides how best to direct $111 million in federal relief money.

Board member Mary Ann Borgeson, who has long focused on behavioral health (mental health as well as substance abuse treatment), rightly says the money should go toward one-time expenditures that can have a long-term, strategic impact.

Developing a workable, effective approach will require input from a range of local organizations and the public. As Borgeson notes, “It’s going to take some brainstorming and a lot of different heads together to come up with that final strategy.” Part of that effort will involve ways to expand treatment capacity. Another possible component is increasing available long-term beds for more serious situations.