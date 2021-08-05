Editorial: Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte sets an inspirational example for Nebraskans

Omaha Public Schools named Picotte Elementary in her honor, in recognition of her inspiration for future generations.

Picotte pursued these achievements despite the daunting obstacles of her time. She earned her medical degree in an era when male-dominated society dismissed professional ambition for women and offered scarce resources for it. She championed recognition of and respect for Native peoples at the time of the Wounded Knee massacre in South Dakota that took the lives of tribal men, women and children. She worked to provide appropriate health services for the Omaha tribe in the face of major financial limitations.

A high point for her came in 1913, when she achieved a lifelong dream: She opened a 33-room hospital on the Omaha Indian Reservation in northeast Nebraska. After decades of serving the area via horse and buggy, she could now help at a central location.

The facility continued as a medical facility until the 1940s. In recent years, Nebraskans have come together to restore the building for use as a community center, to include a medical/mental health/substance abuse clinic for the tribe, as well as programs for youths, Native American arts and culture, and a historical exhibit of Picotte’s life and work.