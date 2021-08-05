Editorial: Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte sets an inspirational example for Nebraskans

Some figures from the past set examples that continue to inspire into the 21st century. In Nebraska, one such figure is Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte (1865-1915), whose extraordinary dedication benefited her tribal people, the Omaha, as well as our state.
It’s encouraging to see how, in the present day, such a wide range of Nebraskans have come together to support a major civic project in her honor in Walthill, Nebraska.
Picotte — daughter of Omaha Chief Joseph La Flesche, known as Iron Eyes — didn’t dream small. Through her personal development and civic vision, she reached far with her ambitions for herself and Native peoples.
In 1889, at the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, she became the first Native American woman to earn a medical degree in the United States. She could have pursued lucrative positions around the country. But she chose instead to return to the Omaha Reservation in northeast Nebraska. For the next three decades she devoted enormous energy to seeing to the medical needs of tribal members as well as local Whites. She was outspoken on the national level, pressing congressional lawmakers to recognize and safeguard Native peoples’ legal rights, especially against land fraud.
Picotte promoted modern sanitary standards. She strongly advocated temperance, pointing to the misery that alcoholism had brought to many tribal members as well as to her husband, Henry Picotte, a Sioux from South Dakota.
Omaha Public Schools named Picotte Elementary in her honor, in recognition of her inspiration for future generations.
Picotte pursued these achievements despite the daunting obstacles of her time. She earned her medical degree in an era when male-dominated society dismissed professional ambition for women and offered scarce resources for it. She championed recognition of and respect for Native peoples at the time of the Wounded Knee massacre in South Dakota that took the lives of tribal men, women and children. She worked to provide appropriate health services for the Omaha tribe in the face of major financial limitations.
A high point for her came in 1913, when she achieved a lifelong dream: She opened a 33-room hospital on the Omaha Indian Reservation in northeast Nebraska. After decades of serving the area via horse and buggy, she could now help at a central location.
The facility continued as a medical facility until the 1940s. In recent years, Nebraskans have come together to restore the building for use as a community center, to include a medical/mental health/substance abuse clinic for the tribe, as well as programs for youths, Native American arts and culture, and a historical exhibit of Picotte’s life and work.
The effort began when a small group of residents in Walthill has worked to maintain the memorial hospital building as much as possible. The Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs followed up by bringing a group of Nebraskans together to restore the building. The group applied for a federal planning grant, developed a strategic plan and conducted a fundraising campaign. A new roof was installed two years ago, and the original windows and lap siding of the wood-sided, 33-room structure have been restored.
The nonprofit foundation behind the restoration work is seeking to raise the final $2.5 million to complete the work. The Nebraska Medical Association has begun a fundraising effort encouraging doctors to contribute.
“So many people, when they hear Dr. Susan’s story, they want to be part of it,” says Judi Gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs. “That’s understandable and laudable. This project is a worthy salute to the legacy of a great Nebraskan.”
Indeed so. Nebraskans of all backgrounds can find inspiration in the character and legacy of this remarkable physician and advocate.