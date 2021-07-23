Editorial: Draw on positive local traditions to stand up to present-day hate

Reports of hate crimes have increased 21% in Nebraska and Iowa in recent years, the FBI’s Omaha field office says. Most of those acts focused on an individual’s race or ethnicity.

A hate crime, by the bureau’s definition, is a traditional criminal offense, such as homicide, arson or vandalism, with an added element of bias.

It’s reprehensible that individuals would signal out others as targets of contempt because of their race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation. Omaha’s history has many instances of discrimination and injustice, but it also has positive aspects that offer encouragement in our time.

Consider a development in Omaha in the 1930s. At the very time that Hitler’s Nazi regime was mounting abhorrent abuses of Jews in Germany, many Omahans came together to form a chapter of the National Conference of Christians and Jews. Their message: Omaha would not join in religious hatred. The organization continues in the 21st century as Inclusive Communities.

A second example: Through the Tri-Faith Initiative, Omaha now has a synagogue, a mosque and a church side by side on the Tri-Faith campus off Pacific Street. Our city is nearly unique in the world in hosting such a powerful example of religious fellowship.

In face of the upswing in hate crimes, let’s draw on these and other uplifting parts of our local traditions to stand united for respect and solidarity.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.