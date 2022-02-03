Editorial: Drug users don't get better by living with violent felons

“Similarly, a lack of uniform admissions standards hinders access to problem-solving courts,” established to address substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence and re-entry to society after prison.

“With fewer treatment options for substance use disorder or mental health diagnoses, the parts of the state outside of the larger cities have limited options to address the underlying behavioral health challenges that contribute to criminal behavior. The result of this is the use of prison for individuals with drug and/or mental health challenges.”

Folks, that’s not what prison is for. Nonviolent drug offenders and nonviolent criminals in need of mental health care do not get better in prison, particularly prisons so crowded and understaffed that some inmates are locked down for days at a time or sleep side-by-side in plastic, toboggan-like bins with mats.

These drug offenders do not come back to our communities better equipped to earn a living, be good parents and neighbors, and stay out of trouble.

It does not make the public safer to continue this practice.