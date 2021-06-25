Editorial: E-bikes make great sense for Omaha trails but scooters don't

A trail system is a key civic amenity for Omaha. The trails provide a great opportunity to get outdoors — that’s especially rewarding in the wake of COVID claustrophobia of the past year — and enjoy the touch of wind and sunshine. Trails help people enjoy each other’s fellowship — a couple biking together, a family enjoying a relaxing walk together.
Travel along a trail puts one in touch with nature. A trail journey gives people an opportunity to see new parts of the Omaha area, broadening awareness of our community.
And don’t forget the benefits from exercise when one moves out of sedentary mode.
Omaha leaders must always be on the lookout for ways to maximize people’s opportunities to enjoy our local trails. The set of policy changes proposed by Matt Kalcevich, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, sets the stage for a worthwhile discussion Tuesday by the City Council about appropriate options.
Our take on some of the proposals:
E-bikes. It makes great sense to allow electronic bikes on Omaha trails. The devices require the rider to pedal, but a small motor provides assistance as needed. As a result, e-bikes can help more Omahans of varying physical ability enjoy our trails. This is especially beneficial as Omaha sees an increase in its number of senior-age residents.
Scooters. The proposal to allow scooters on Omaha trails raises significant concern, and council members must closely scrutinize the recommendation. Experience on Omaha streets and bike lanes shows that some scooter users make responsible choices in operating the devices — but some don’t. They’re reckless, paying too little attention to street conditions. Some ride on the sidewalk instead of the street, and some of those riders disregard the safety needs of nearby pedestrians. Conditions on Omaha trails already regularly present concerns about possible collisions between pedestrians and bicyclists due to inattention by one or the other. Adding scooters to the mix would increase the concern. The council, for now, should give a thumb’s down.
Drones. Sure, the devices — sometimes hovering, sometimes zipping and zooming — are a common part of life. They have public value in a lot of ways. But it’s hard to see the value in allowing them in public parks. Grandma and Grandpa don’t need a drone hovering over them and the family, making them wonder if video of their gathering will end up on a stranger’s Facebook page, as they enjoy a picnic with the grandchildren.
The City Council is right to consider new options for Omaha trail use, but council members must exercise sound judgment. Give approval to constructive changes, but recognize and reject unworthy proposals.