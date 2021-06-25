Editorial: E-bikes make great sense for Omaha trails but scooters don't

Scooters. The proposal to allow scooters on Omaha trails raises significant concern, and council members must closely scrutinize the recommendation. Experience on Omaha streets and bike lanes shows that some scooter users make responsible choices in operating the devices — but some don’t. They’re reckless, paying too little attention to street conditions. Some ride on the sidewalk instead of the street, and some of those riders disregard the safety needs of nearby pedestrians. Conditions on Omaha trails already regularly present concerns about possible collisions between pedestrians and bicyclists due to inattention by one or the other. Adding scooters to the mix would increase the concern. The council, for now, should give a thumb’s down.