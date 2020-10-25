Editorial: Early voting continues in Douglas County; let's aim for a high turnout

There’s just more than a week until Election Day. The Nov. 3 ballot includes a wide range of contests plus state ballot measures. Here is information to help Douglas County residents who haven’t voted early but want to do so:
The deadline has passed to request an early ballot, but voters who have filled out theirs can make sure it’s received by taking it to the Douglas County Election Commission at 12220 West Center Road or placing it in one of the official drop boxes no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Mailing the ballot is not recommended after Tuesday of this week.
Douglas County voters can vote early in person at the Election Commission Office; the last day to do so is Nov. 2. This week the Election Commission will stay open extra hours: until 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, and opening on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There have been lines to vote early in person at the Election Commission office, but it’s taken voters only about 20 minutes, and no more than 30 minutes, to get through the line, according to Brian Kruse, the Douglas County election commissioner.
Local election staff are working hard to help Douglas County voters make their voices heard. Let’s aim for a strong turnout in exercising this important right.
Jump
Millard North’s Jimmy Quaintance, left, Charlie Quaintance, center, and Barrett Luce celebrate a first-quarter touchdown against Norfolk. Jimmy threw the scoring pass to his brother, Charlie.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ready
Kearney Catholic's Gavin Drumheller (53), Kale Murphy (52) and Seth Moore (66) line up as their team is introduced before the start of the Cozad vs. Kearney Catholic football game at Kearney Catholic High School on Friday, October 23, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cold
Kearney Catholic cheerleaders huddle for warmth in the fourth quarter of the Cozad vs. Kearney Catholic football game at Kearney Catholic High School on Friday, October 23, 2020. Kearney Catholic won the game 31-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Opposite Worlds
The Elkhorn student section storms the field as Omaha Skutt Catholic players walk off the field.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eye on Ball
Elkhorn South's Katie Galligan (6) competes in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spooky Vote
A spooky reminder to vote in a home's yard near 72nd and Cass Street in Omaha on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Colorful Run
Leaves start to change color on trees as a jogger runs down the south side of the Dodge Street Pedestrian bridge, as viewed from Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
High school first day
Students return to school for their first day of in person classes for the 2020-2021 school year at South High School in Omaha on Monday, October 19, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cheer
Elkhorn South fans cheer from the stands during a timeout against Bellevue West.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Softball Champs 1
Papio pitcher Jordyn Bahl hugs head coach Todd Petersen after winning the Class A Championship over North Platte.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Softball Champs 2
Omaha Skutt Catholic second baseman Alexa Rose reacts after scoring against North Platte.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Drum
The Southern Boyz drum group strikes a drum during a memorial ceremony for Zachary Bear Heels at Schroeder Vogel Park in Omaha on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stiff Arm
Omaha Westside quarterback Cole Payton runs 60-yards as he stiff-arms Kansas City St. Thomas Aquinas’ Jacob Bittner in the first quarter for Westside’s third touchdown of the first quarter against at Omaha Westside on Friday, October 16, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pumpkin Paint
Reagan Garvey, left, and Sarah Babe, both 19 and of Omaha, paint pumpkins at Elmwood Park in Omaha on Monday, October 12, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Renovate
Renovation work continues on the site of the historic former Logan Hotel, located at 1802 Dodge St.on Monday, October 12, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nature Color
A tree changes colors at Elmwood Park in Omaha on Monday, October 12, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Build
Siblings Juan Jesus Alvarez, 10, and Shantaly Alvarez, 9, of Omaha build a structure modeled after a Native American tent with branches at Elmwood Park on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Enter
Millard West takes the field before the start of the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Harvest
Zach Benes harvests soybeans on farm east North of Lincoln, just east of North 40th Street, north of Interstate 80 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jump
Elkhorn South's line backer Makhi Nelson-Douglas (2) and defensive lineman Maverick Noonan celebrate after sacking Gretna quarterback Zane Flores (not pictured).
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Roses
People smell the flowers in the Memorial Park Rose Garden in Omaha on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Night Lights
Omaha Skutt's Sam Scott scores a third-quarter touchdown against Gretna.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vice President
Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Thursday, October 01, 2020. The vice president spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign event.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Touchdown
Gretna quarterback Zane Flores lucks up after rushing for a third quarter touchdown against Omaha Skutt.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pet Parade
Dawn Forney, left, and Jolynn Keplinger, both of Omaha, wear Tigger and Winnie the Pooh costumes as their dogs Bitsy, a 6-year-old Maltese poodle mix and Scarlet, a 3-year-old Great Dane, wear Piglet and Eeyore costumes for the pet parade during Farnam Fest along Farnam Street in Omaha on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
First Day Back
Students arrive for the first day of in-person class for OPS elementary schools at Springville Elementary School in Omaha on Monday, October 5, 2020. Families that have opted for in-person teaching will follow a 3-2 model, with students in the classroom every other day.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!