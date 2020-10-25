Editorial: Early voting continues in Douglas County; let's aim for a high turnout

There’s just more than a week until Election Day. The Nov. 3 ballot includes a wide range of contests plus state ballot measures. Here is information to help Douglas County residents who haven’t voted early but want to do so:

The deadline has passed to request an early ballot, but voters who have filled out theirs can make sure it’s received by taking it to the Douglas County Election Commission at 12220 West Center Road or placing it in one of the official drop boxes no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Mailing the ballot is not recommended after Tuesday of this week.

Douglas County voters can vote early in person at the Election Commission Office; the last day to do so is Nov. 2. This week the Election Commission will stay open extra hours: until 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, and opening on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There have been lines to vote early in person at the Election Commission office, but it’s taken voters only about 20 minutes, and no more than 30 minutes, to get through the line, according to Brian Kruse, the Douglas County election commissioner.

Local election staff are working hard to help Douglas County voters make their voices heard. Let’s aim for a strong turnout in exercising this important right.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.