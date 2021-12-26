Editorial: Educators deserve our thanks as 2021's Midlanders of the Year

All of us had to make adjustments to deal with the pandemic, but few have come close to facing the disruption and stress that World-Herald Midlanders of the Year for 2020 and now 2021 endured.

Today, an article by reporter Emily Nitcher honors educators as the Midlanders of the Year, following last year’s recognition of healthcare workers. Both deserve widespread, full-throated appreciation and praise for their grinding work on the front lines of the war against the COVID-19.

For three consecutive school years, educators and other school workers have constantly had to adapt to new challenges presented by COVID-19. In the spring of 2020, teachers had to develop methods on the fly to teach to whole classrooms of students who weren’t actually in classrooms anymore.

With politicians and parents clamoring for the return of in-person learning, teachers — some of whom are older than 60 and at elevated risk from the virus — then had to deal with mask rules and resistance to mask rules.