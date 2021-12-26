Editorial: Educators deserve our thanks as 2021's Midlanders of the Year

All of us had to make adjustments to deal with the pandemic, but few have come close to facing the disruption and stress that World-Herald Midlanders of the Year for 2020 and now 2021 endured.
Today, an article by reporter Emily Nitcher honors educators as the Midlanders of the Year, following last year’s recognition of healthcare workers. Both deserve widespread, full-throated appreciation and praise for their grinding work on the front lines of the war against the COVID-19.
For three consecutive school years, educators and other school workers have constantly had to adapt to new challenges presented by COVID-19. In the spring of 2020, teachers had to develop methods on the fly to teach to whole classrooms of students who weren’t actually in classrooms anymore.
With politicians and parents clamoring for the return of in-person learning, teachers — some of whom are older than 60 and at elevated risk from the virus — then had to deal with mask rules and resistance to mask rules.
This school year, which many teachers describe as the hardest yet, educators find their schools short of staff as colleagues leave the profession and jobs go unfilled in the tight post-pandemic labor market. Many of the teachers who have stayed have been asked to help in multiple classrooms or take on additional students to make up for staff vacancies as school districts compete to hire substitute teachers.
“Teachers are overwhelmed, frustrated, burnt out,” Robert Miller, president of the Omaha Education Association, told the Omaha Public Schools board in November.
They describe students who, at best, learned at uneven paces as remote learners.
“All the kids are in such wildly different places that you don’t have a moment of rest,” Tim Royers, president of the Millard Education Association, told Nitcher last month. When students are in different places academically, teachers must work with them one-on-one. In previous years, that might have meant directly working with three or four students. This year, it could mean half the classroom, Nitcher reported.
We all know that teachers historically are underpaid and under-respected, given the importance and difficulty of their jobs.
That was underscored recently when the Sioux Falls Stampede junior hockey team held a “Dash for Cash” that featured teachers scrambling on hands and knees on a covered section of the ice rink to pick up dollar bills.
The Sioux Falls Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct, which donated the cash, apologized, saying what was intended as “a positive and fun experience for teachers” could be seen as “degrading and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole.”
What other profession would we treat this way?
Legislatures across the country grapple with school financing constantly, and teachers routinely use their own money to supplement supply budgets and to address other needs. Of course they shouldn’t have to, but their drive to serve their students compels them.
What other professionals, as a group, show such dedication as a practically embedded part of their jobs?
In legislative debates, in efforts to provide added support, in personal interactions with educators, we must keep in mind that our future is in their hands every day.
Thank you, educators. Recognizing you as Midlanders of the Year is our honor.