Editorial: Election Day is here; let's have a strong turnout, accept the results

Tonight, some election results will come in early; others, late. Some won’t be available today. Don’t be fooled by what you see on social media. All kinds of misinformed and malicious posts will try to whip us into a frenzy. Look under the surface at the source.

The first transfer of power between national political factions in our country came in 1801, after Thomas Jefferson defeated John Adams for the presidency. It was a bitterly fought election, with fierce attacks hurled at the candidates. Yet, once the election was decided, Adams made way for a new administration that contained some of his sharpest critics. And when Jefferson issued his inaugural address, he extended an olive branch to his political opposites, telling the young nation, “We are all Republicans, we are all Federalists.” Jefferson gave warning to “any among us who would wish to dissolve this Union or to change its republican form,” that Americans, despite their honest political differences, must stand as one in the defense of the nation’s democratic system.