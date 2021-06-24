Editorial: Electronic tickets can boost efficiency. But not always

Technology is supposed to be our friend. But sometimes it’s more of a pain.

College World Series organizers this year can appreciate that point. To reduce COVID concerns, organizers changed to paperless tickets. The change has gone smoothly for a lot of ticket holders. But for others, it’s been a different story.

The process can be cumbersome, the Wi-Fi capability in many instances has been frustrating, and handling matters via smartphone raises difficulties for some people. That’s especially the case for CWS fans who are less than tech-savvy.

Going paperless also has meant the tickets can’t be used as souvenirs.

The CWS will learn from this experience, of course, with improvements likely for next year and beyond. This year’s experience should prod Omaha to address Wi-Fi capability. Additional instructional aids, both online and in line at the ballpark, would help. Perhaps organizers should consider having two separate lines, one for those with confidence in their electronic ticket savviness, and another for those coming to the park with ticket questions and uncertainties.

Let’s do all we can as a community to make technology less of an obstacle and more of a benefit in helping maximize the fun of the CWS experience for our guests.

