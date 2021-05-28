Editorial: Enjoy the trails more by following basic etiquette and safety steps

Summer’s here, it feels like the coronavirus is in retreat and we can all get out more after 15 months of uncertainty and being cooped up.

Some of that will happen on our growing network of public trails, which are great for family walks, running, bike riding, skateboarding and more. And while for the most part it’s OK to come within 6 feet of each other now, especially outside, we still must be considerate of others for the sake of everyone’s enjoyment and safety.

That means being mindful and courteous on the trails.

A few simple guidelines:

For goodness’ sake, clean up after your dog. There’s a surprising amount of poop on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, for example. Ick.

Stay to the right to give others room. Bikers, skateboarders, skaters and others must moderate their speed in congested spots, but strollers should be aware that trails are for other uses besides walking.

Bikers in particular should announce that they are passing or equip their bike with a bell to alert other trail users to their approach.

Watch your children and teach them not to meander back and forth along the trail.