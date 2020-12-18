Editorial: Feuding hurts the Nebraska Environmental Trust; Legislature must act

The Nebraska Environmental Trust stands as one of the state’s most visionary and successful endeavors. Since 1994, the trust has provided some $350 million in grants, distributed throughout the state and supplemented with local contributions. Those projects have aided communities across Nebraska and bolstered the state’s environmental health.
The Legislature has a duty next session to help the trust by clearing up the uncertainty over the appropriate criteria for awarding grants. The latest round of fierce disagreement over grant selection — for the second time this year — shows the need for action by Nebraska lawmakers.
The first controversy this year centered on ethanol promotion. The trust board voted to defund $1.8 million for a set of high-scoring habitat grants and award the money instead to a lower-scoring project to finance ethanol pumps. More recently, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has requested $3.7 million, which critics say would go toward regulatory action that falls outside the trust’s proper criteria.
The disagreements have pitted Gov. Pete Ricketts against the group Friends of the Environmental Trust, which consists mainly of former trust board members and those involved in establishing the trust.
The governor, by state law, appoints the nine citizen members on the trust board. The other five members are state agency heads; one of them is Jim Macy — head of the Department of Environment and Energy that’s requesting the $3.7 million.
The Legislature writes the laws that determine the trust’s duties, and lawmakers will be inexcusably shirking their responsibility if they fail to take up this issue during the 2021 session. The ugly feuding over the trust’s proper function is harming the ability of this successful state organization to carry out its services to Nebraska.
Part of the problem is a longstanding one: State officials and interest groups, searching for a funding source for projects, opportunistically attempt to use the trust (which is funded in part by the Nebraska State Lottery) as a convenient resource. Major controversy erupted in 2011, for example, over efforts to divert $7 million annually toward addressing various water needs in Nebraska.
The value of the trust’s work, in partnership with organizations across Nebraska, is without doubt. Consider a sampling of projects funded by the trust in 2019:
New approaches to biodiversity conservation. Cooperative efforts to strength water quality, including controlling nitrate leaching into groundwater. Renewable energy storage. Work to control red cedars and other invasive species. Incorporation of cover crops in cropping systems. Wildlife conservation. Grassland enhancement. Pollinator support.
For too long, the Legislature has allowed controversies to harm the functioning of the Environment Trust. Next session, lawmakers must do their duty and, at last, provide the needed clarity in state law.
