Editorial: Feuding hurts the Nebraska Environmental Trust; Legislature must act

The Nebraska Environmental Trust stands as one of the state’s most visionary and successful endeavors. Since 1994, the trust has provided some $350 million in grants, distributed throughout the state and supplemented with local contributions. Those projects have aided communities across Nebraska and bolstered the state’s environmental health.

The Legislature has a duty next session to help the trust by clearing up the uncertainty over the appropriate criteria for awarding grants. The latest round of fierce disagreement over grant selection — for the second time this year — shows the need for action by Nebraska lawmakers.

The first controversy this year centered on ethanol promotion. The trust board voted to defund $1.8 million for a set of high-scoring habitat grants and award the money instead to a lower-scoring project to finance ethanol pumps. More recently, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has requested $3.7 million, which critics say would go toward regulatory action that falls outside the trust’s proper criteria.

The disagreements have pitted Gov. Pete Ricketts against the group Friends of the Environmental Trust, which consists mainly of former trust board members and those involved in establishing the trust.