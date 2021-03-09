Editorial: Fever for big spending, tax cuts carries dangers for Nebraska government

Every once in a while, a fever breaks out at the Nebraska State Capitol. This year, it looks like it’s about to strike, despite the mask wearing. The fever’s symptoms don’t involve sniffles, achiness or coughing, and we’re not talking about COVID.

We’re talking about a spending fever.

There’s a good chance, too, of a related ailment: tax cut fever.

These fevers are spurred by the positive projections by the state forecasting board about likely revenues for Nebraska state government. To be sure, it’s very good news that Nebraska’s economy has the vigor, despite the pandemic, to generate robust revenues. It’s entirely appropriate for state leaders to consider some increased spending for Nebraska’s many needs, and for them to consider options to reduce the burden on taxpayers.

Our point, though, is for Nebraska leaders to be wide awake to the dangers of overcommitting state government for the long term, whether on the spending side or the tax cut side. A sense of moderation, of caution, has great value in this situation.