Editorial: Find a way to shut off the pipeline that helps fill Nebraska prisons

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer made an important and provocative statement recently about the value of investing in Nebraska communities as a way to reduce crime and incarceration.

“I’d rather have 1,000 jobs strategically placed in the right part of our city to affect poverty,” Schmaderer told state senators last month. “That would reduce violent crime far more than 1,000 more police officers.”

At a time when Nebraska’s prison system has become the most overcrowded and fastest growing in America, we should pay attention to Omaha’s top law enforcement officer.

In a World-Herald article last Sunday, reporter Henry J. Cordes took a detailed look at racial disparities in the Nebraska’s prison population. He found that Nebraska locks up people of color at far higher rates than the nation as a whole. And Nebraska’s gaps between its low White incarceration rate and high rates for racial minorities are among the widest in the country.

Some readers shrugged at those facts, commenting online that this disparity could be easily explained. Maybe people of color are more heavily represented in prison simply because they commit more crimes.

Actually, the World-Herald story looked at studies about that, and the results aren’t definitive. Blacks are more likely to be arrested than Whites, for example, though it’s not clear whether that’s because of higher levels of offending among the Black population or unequal enforcement by police. It’s a topic that could be debated a long time.

But that wasn’t the key issue raised by last week’s article. Instead, the story examined what has become a “pipeline” from certain neighborhoods into the state’s prisons and jails. Multigenerational poverty, a lack of ready jobs, elevated levels of broken families and school struggles have helped create conditions that make it far more likely that people growing up in those areas will wind up in prison.

Cordes reported on a Harvard University study that traced an entire cohort of Americans who were roughly 27 to 32 years old in the 2010 Census. Using census and tax records, the researchers determined where those people grew up and what their lives were like in 2010.

The analysis showed that a handful of North Omaha neighborhoods produced some of the highest incarceration rates found anywhere in the country. In the four census tracts centered on 30th Street and Ames Avenue, 20% or more of the males who grew up in those tracts were incarcerated on the day of the 2010 Census. Those tracts ranked in the top 250 out of some 73,000 census tracts nationally in terms of male incarceration.

Thankfully, individuals can overcome their environments. A majority of kids from those neighborhoods did not wind up in prison. And when Cordes interviewed some of those who have been incarcerated, they took responsibility for their own mistakes.

But it’s indisputable that the circumstances of a young person’s upbringing, the prevalence of nearby gangs and the shortage of positive role models in their lives can make those mistakes more likely.

That’s what Schmaderer is getting at. Changing the environment — as hard as that might be to do — is ultimately more of a solution than hiring a lot more police officers to arrest wrongdoers. It just makes sense that having fewer wrongdoers in the first place would be better for Nebraska, reducing the need for costly prisons.

Legislative Bill 1024, introduced by State Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, is aimed at improving conditions in North and South Omaha. It would tap $450 million in federal pandemic recovery money to fund housing, job training programs and business development in those areas. The proposal is working its way through the Legislature.

We’re not in a position to say the amount that should be spent on such efforts. Nor should anyone think it will be easy to fix deep-seated societal problems.

But there’s no excuse for failing to try. The alternative is to accept growing numbers of people in prison, swelling the prison population at great cost to Nebraska taxpayers.

More tax dollars for police. More taxes for courts and prosecution. More taxes for prison buildings and guards. That’s just the part of the price for not addressing the conditions that have at least contributed to high incarceration rates from North Omaha and other places.

Other ways that Nebraskans pay for crime: the cost to victims, a broader sense of fear in the community, the lifelong impact on those who become unemployable after their release, now that they have a criminal past.

The path we are on isn’t a productive one. It’s not good for the young people who are lured into a self-destructive lifestyle of crime. It’s not good for Nebraska taxpayers, either.

But we’re not likely to get off that path merely by hiring more police officers and putting more people in prison.

Omaha’s police chief says more jobs, more opportunity and more hope would go a long way toward changing the conditions that contribute to crime. We should listen to him.