Editorial: Fischer, Sasse can serve the national interest by supporting a Jan. 6 commission

“Execute the traitors! I wanna see executions!” a man shouted into a megaphone as the mob prepared to besiege the citadel of American democracy that winter day.

Some in the mob had erected a gallows — a gallows, incredibly, on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. Whether the structure was intended as symbolic or as a functioning device is irrelevant; the point is that its construction most certainly conveyed a message of rebellion and mayhem to the mob.

Inside the Capitol, rioters wearing tactical gear and carrying zip ties roamed the corridors. Some reached the very floor of the House — though lawmakers fortunately had exited.

Some rioters fixated, with utmost seriousness, on tracking down and securing Vice President Mike Pence. Why? Because they saw him as the pivotal figure in the certification process. With Pence subdued, it was thought, the mob could block the legal transition of presidential power — a bedrock principle of American governance.

The rioters' actions weren't the mere antics of innocents or the mischievous acts of eccentrics. What the nation witnessed on Jan. 6 was nothing less than an attempt to overturn a presidential election, fueled by the words and mania of the defeated candidate himself.