Editorial: Fix Nebraska's state contracting problems; the government waste continues to mount

The term “government waste” is sometimes used in making jokes. But the waste involved in Nebraska state government’s contracting is no laughing matter.

The contracting failures are significant, and Nebraska leaders have an obligation to fix the problems. Such reform can ensure greater accountability and proper decision-making on contracts that involve many millions of dollars.

The series of troubled, expensive projects over the past three decades points to the need for action. The costs to taxpayers have been significant. Here are some examples:

The NFOCUS computer system, under a multimillion-dollar contract, proved cumbersome and unreliable, requiring major ongoing reprogramming. Medicaid Managed Care, under a $1.2 billion contract with Centene, faced multiple problems. The $84 million Medicaid eligibility and enrollment upgrade ultimately was canceled — after an estimated $60 million was spent, producing no results.