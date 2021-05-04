Editorial: Four sound choices for council are Festersen, Watkins, Harding, Kohen

Omaha is a growing city with great opportunities for progress. It’s also a city facing major challenges on issues such as affordable housing and transportation. We need a City Council whose members are capable and understand the need to work constructively with each other. We need members who well represent the interests of their individual districts but also understand the need to look to Omaha’s needs as a whole.

Our editorial today looks at four of the City Council races and gives our endorsements. We will examine the remaining three contests in our Wednesday editorial.

Our endorsements:

Pete Festersen, District 1. Festersen is a highly engaged incumbent who has shown strong leadership and has deep experience addressing key city issues. He stands out for his effectiveness in Omaha city government, working constructively with other leaders on complex issues to build consensus on solutions.