Editorial: Free lunches will help OPS students learn and rebound from COVID disruptions

Kids can’t learn as easily or as much if they are hungry. You know that from trying to work if your stomach is growling. In a very concrete way, meal service indeed helps provide fuel to pursue the American dream by ensuring that students are in a position to absorb material provided in classrooms.

Almost 78% of OPS students qualified for free or reduced-price lunch last year, according to Nebraska Department of Education data, so the ongoing need is significant. It also is growing — 15 years ago, 60% of OPS students qualified for the traditional meal program.

It is known that some families eligible for free and reduced-price lunches don’t complete the paperwork, sometimes because of pride and being afraid their children will be labeled.

More than 65,000 people in Douglas County are food-insecure, according to 2019 data from Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 U.S. food banks. About half of county residents who are food-insecure have too much income to qualify for Nebraska’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, The World-Herald’s Lauren Wagner reported.