Editorial: Free lunches will help OPS students learn and rebound from COVID disruptions

Our public schools are the nation’s best-ever social program, providing the fuel to pursue the American dream and fulfilling our shared commitment to equal opportunity.
They are great for socialization, too, giving students foundational shared knowledge about our history and culture, teaching them to spend long stretches of time with peers and how to live under basic rules and relate to authority figures.
So it is great news that the Omaha Public Schools have won approval to provide free lunches to all students through the 2024-25 school year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Program.
What does that have to do with education?
Kids can’t learn if they aren’t in school, and a free meal creates an incentive for both students and parents to ensure attendance. When Council Bluffs Community schools qualified for the program, officials there calculated that free breakfast and lunch can save families $700 per year for elementary students and up to $900 a year per high school student. OPS has been offering free breakfast to all students since 2000.
Kids can’t learn as easily or as much if they are hungry. You know that from trying to work if your stomach is growling. In a very concrete way, meal service indeed helps provide fuel to pursue the American dream by ensuring that students are in a position to absorb material provided in classrooms.
Almost 78% of OPS students qualified for free or reduced-price lunch last year, according to Nebraska Department of Education data, so the ongoing need is significant. It also is growing — 15 years ago, 60% of OPS students qualified for the traditional meal program.
It is known that some families eligible for free and reduced-price lunches don’t complete the paperwork, sometimes because of pride and being afraid their children will be labeled.
More than 65,000 people in Douglas County are food-insecure, according to 2019 data from Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 U.S. food banks. About half of county residents who are food-insecure have too much income to qualify for Nebraska’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, The World-Herald’s Lauren Wagner reported.
Removing eligibility requirements for in-school lunches further incentivizes attendance, provides nourishment through the day and offers additional opportunities for socialization.
“We all know the importance of sharing meals together as school communities,” Charles Wakefield, chief operations officer for OPS, told Wagner. “Our cafeterias are places where students learn about each other, experience new foods, practice making healthy food choices and fuel up for their day of learning.”
We know that COVID-19 has disrupted schools and learning. We don’t know how long it will take students to get back to even, but we believe this is a small, easy step that will help.
Some residents chafe at the idea of providing a free lunch for everyone. We urge them to think about high-dollar boarding schools, where the cost of attendance includes room and board. The costs of public schools are shared — because they are critical and effective social and socialization programs that serve the greater good.
