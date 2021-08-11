Editorial: From ancient Native residents to Clayton Anderson today, the heavens connect to Nebraska

They’re so tiny, yet so immense.
The stars, that is, above Nebraska.
Those beckoning celestial bodies connect Nebraskans across a vast expanse of time and experience. These star connections take a wide range of forms in Nebraska, linking the present to our region’s deep past.
This summer, hundreds of adults and children have gathered for the annual “star parties” in the Sandhills. Far from the interference of electric lights, viewers look up and take in the full, unobstructed canopy of the night sky. Were we able to travel up close to them, that vast array of white dots would reveal their extraordinary reality — they’re gargantuan entities whose roiling surfaces radiate fierce temperatures beyond comprehension.
For present-day Nebraskans, viewing the panoply of silent stars is a matter of fun and relaxation. For thousands of years in Nebraska before the arrival of the first Europeans, Native people looked to the stars too, but for a different purpose. Those heavenly bodies provided them an abiding spiritual connection and seasonal guidance.
The dozens of Native American “medicine wheels” — ancient stone circles and similar structures — scattered across the Plains region of the United States and Canada provide an enduring connection to that past. Many centuries ago, Native residents built these structures, with their spiritual significance, in alignment with the stars. Some medicine wheels mark the rising of major summer stars. A tribe in Canada aligned one medicine wheel to the summer solstice sunrise.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln scholar David Wishart has written of how Native peoples in Nebraska regularly looked heavenward for guidance across the seasons. In the wake of the Plains’ hard winters, the arrival of spring — the arrival of the new year for Native peoples — understandably held enormous importance. For the Skiri Pawnee, two signals heralded the beginning of the new year (and so the beginning of a vast array of human activity): the first appearance of two small twinkling stars in the northeastern sky — they called these stars the Swimming Ducks — followed by the first subsequent thunder.
In March, Wishart writes, “the stars and animals would indicate that it was time to plant, and so began another round in the cycle of Pawnee life.” And then in late August, “when the prairie goldenrod bloomed on the western plains and the south star, Canopus, appeared in the sky, the Pawnees knew that it was time to return home for the harvest.”
In more recent times, electric lights — which arrived in Omaha in the 1880s — have complicated urban Nebraskans’ ability to appreciate the nighttime canopy in its full glory. But that hasn’t stopped Omahans’ fascination with the stars. Creighton University demonstrated its ambition early on by establishing, in 1886, the first observatory in Omaha and the second in Nebraska. It still stands today on the campus grounds, though currently with no public access.
At the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the Mallory Kountze Planetarium offers a variety of programs about our solar system, spacecraft and the constellations. One of the stars mentioned is Proxima Centauri, in the southern constellation of Centaurus, the nearest star to Earth. Light from Proxima Centauri, traveling at 186,282 miles per second, takes 4.2 years to reach us.
Ashland native Clayton Anderson has seen the stars in a way no other Nebraskan has. In 2007, as a NASA astronaut, he walked in space.
With the entire Earth floating below him, he looked out across the unimaginable expanse of the universe. The stars stretched about him in their enormous array, glittering, beckoning.
Just as they had, millennia ago, for the earliest Nebraskans.