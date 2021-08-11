Editorial: From ancient Native residents to Clayton Anderson today, the heavens connect to Nebraska

University of Nebraska-Lincoln scholar David Wishart has written of how Native peoples in Nebraska regularly looked heavenward for guidance across the seasons. In the wake of the Plains’ hard winters, the arrival of spring — the arrival of the new year for Native peoples — understandably held enormous importance. For the Skiri Pawnee, two signals heralded the beginning of the new year (and so the beginning of a vast array of human activity): the first appearance of two small twinkling stars in the northeastern sky — they called these stars the Swimming Ducks — followed by the first subsequent thunder.

In March, Wishart writes, “the stars and animals would indicate that it was time to plant, and so began another round in the cycle of Pawnee life.” And then in late August, “when the prairie goldenrod bloomed on the western plains and the south star, Canopus, appeared in the sky, the Pawnees knew that it was time to return home for the harvest.”