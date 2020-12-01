Editorial: Get a COVID test if you traveled for the holiday

Nebraskans — all of us — must do all we can to keep ourselves and others safe during the COVID emergency. Public health officials are making a sound recommendation in urging people who traveled or reunited for Thanksgiving to consider getting tested for COVID-19.

That precaution, if taken up by a considerable number of Nebraskans, can help greatly in reducing the chances for a strong post-Thanksgiving surge in coronavirus cases.

People can schedule a test by filling the questionnaire on the Test Nebraska website at TestNebraska.com. Upon completion of the form, you’ll be given your choice of testing sites.

Testing is done at dozens of locations across the state, including three drive-thru sites in Douglas County: Oak View Mall, Metropolitan Community College’s South Campus and Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus.

The prospects for mass availability of a vaccine in 2021 are encouraging. But until then, it’s vital that everyone do their best to promote protection from the virus. Getting tested, if you traveled for Thanksgiving, is a sensible step to protect the greater community.

