As the Omaha World Herald has reported, education is on the ballot this year.

Nebraskans want their children to be capable and kind. They want their children to succeed in the world they leave to them. Those goals are shared by teachers, administrators and elected school board members.

But accusations of villainy seem to be overtaking the races. The ad campaigns for some education candidates rely on scare tactics and terrifying words (to some) like “liberal” and “sex ed” and “health standards.”

Some critical thinking is needed in evaluating campaign claims. Take the State Board of Education race between incumbent Deborah Neary and Marni Hodgen. The challenger’s ads bathe the radio listener in character assassination using buzzwords we hear in sound bites from ambitious politicians.

Let’s think about this — Ms. Neary has foster-parented abused and neglected children. She successfully led a top mentoring nonprofit. And she has been recognized for her talents and good heart by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who appointed Ms. Neary twice to a civic position.

This is not the record of a subversive. It is the record of a public servant.

Our schools are vitally important. Let’s be smart and not let dark money and public relations firms determine our kids’ futures.

Patricia Zieg, Omaha

Elkhorn school board

The three men running collectively as the SET team (Starks, Elliott and Tingelhoff) for the Elkhorn school board welcomed the endorsement of Hal Daub, who wondered aloud what Julie Slama was wearing that evening (she claimed she was groped by a former gubernatorial candidate). ("One more time for the back of the room: Clothing choice does not imply consent") Seriously? Game, set, match — you lose.

Mary McArdle, Omaha

School board candidates

There are challenges in K-12 education today that could not have been imagined even a few years ago. The solutions will require our future leaders to listen to the public and to think independently. The Protect Nebraska Children Coalition is proud to have endorsed such qualified and conservative leaders. In the Omaha area, our candidates are:

Marni Hodgen, District 8 State Board of Education

Douglas Brady, District 5 Learning Community

Luther Starks, Brett Elliott, and Jerid Tingelhoff, Elkhorn School Board

Jim Moudry, Bellevue School Board

Lori Lowry, Gretna School Board

Brittany Holtmeyer, Papillion-LaVista School Board

Terri Cunningham, Swanson and Jeremy Shuey-Plattsmouth School Board

A larger list of endorsements for conservative candidates can be found at PNC-PAC.com.

Our candidates agree with the following position statements: 1. Students deserve to learn in an environment free from identity politics. 2. Parents deserve to have their concerns and their rights respected. 3. Teachers deserve to teach in an environment free from coercion. 4. Students, staff and families deserve to have their personal data protected and 5. Special interest organizations should not control what our students are learning.

Please remember to vote Nov. 8.

Sue Greenwald, Kearney

Hodgen for Ed board

The most important election Nov. 8 is the State Board of Education. If a conservative is elected, the voting ratio on the board will be an even four and four. The ballot box may be the only way that parental rights can be protected, and the person who can ensure the hope that the proper lessons will not be deprived of our children is candidate Marni Hodgen. We must get out and vote.

Lee Terry Sr., Omaha

Students’ best interests

I am voting for Deborah Neary on Nov. 8, and here’s why you should too. Deborah is an educator, not a politician. She’s been in the trenches doing this work before it “cool.” Her years' worth of experience and expertise in education are invaluable and separate her from her opponent. I am a constituent, so I know that Deborah is always listening to and fighting for her constituents. She responds in-depth to emails and holds town halls.

When I went to State Board of Ed meetings, Deborah was one of few members actually listening to students. As a public school student, I can say that Deborah Neary is the one candidate in this race who truly has students’ best interests at heart. She wants to make schools a great place for all our students. She refuses to let any child fall through the cracks. Young folks know what we need, and we need passionate leaders like Deborah Neary fighting for us on the State Board of Education.

Morgan Ryan, Omaha

Ed board candidates

Regarding the 94% of Nebraska high school graduates tested by the ACT exam that measures aptitude in core subjects English, reading, math and science, the average composite score was the lowest in 10 years (Oct. 12). Only 20% of tested Nebraska graduates met all these four benchmarks, lower than the national average. Nebraska property owners pay about 55% to 60% of our property taxes to the public schools. These percentages should prompt Nebraska taxpayers to closely scrutinize the education standards promulgated by a majority of current State Board of Education members. The State Board should concentrate on bolstering the content of the above four core subjects in our public school classrooms. Advancing such emphasis are State Board candidates Elizabeth Tegtmeier, Sherry Jones, Kirk Penner and Marni Hodgen. These candidates deserve our votes on Nov. 8.

Doug Kagan, Omaha

President NE Taxpayers for Freedom

Helzer values educators

Public education is essential to the success of a democratic republic. Danielle Helzer knows this by heart. As an educator, she has been committed to discovering the strengths of public education. She is prepared to work for a strong public education system in Nebraska.

When I met Danielle, I came to know that she has what public education needs: respectful, innovative, responsible, knowledgeable, consistent guidance on which our public schools across the State of Nebraska can depend. As a member of the Nebraska State Board of Education, Danielle will contribute an expertise that Nebraska needs, while supporting local school boards.

Danielle Helzer knows that she is not the only one who has learned what strong public schools need. She listens; she collaborates; she speaks from her knowledge base. Danielle Helzer values educators. She listens to what they need. Danielle Helzer values parents. She hears their concerns. Danielle Helzer values every one of the school children across Nebraska. She knows that they will grow up to be the protectors and beneficiaries of the democracy in which they live.

Your vote matters. Your vote for Danielle Helzer will make the difference in this race. Join me in voting on Nov. 8 for Danielle Helzer, Nebraska State Board of Education representing District 6.

Karen Granberg, Wayne, Neb.

Legalize marijuana

I read the letter from John Fey ("Cut the fat"), and I agree with him 100%: taxes are forcing many people to leave the state. I know this has been suggested many times before, but I think we should legalize marijuana. I have just finished reading an article about the tax revenue generated by marijuana in the states where it is legal. The amount is mind boggling, in some states it was more than double than what cigarettes and alcohol did in the same year. I'm sure if you dig around you could probably find a few more positive things that legalizing marijuana has helped. I know the legalization isn't a cure all, but it's a step in the right direction. This November and in 2024, don't vote for someone because of a letter beside their name, don't vote against your interests. Do your research and decide who is best going to best serve your interests. I have read a couple of stories about the brain drain leaving Nebraska, believe it or not young people look at how progressive a state is before moving and starting a career there. This November get out and vote.

Robert Dearing, Omaha

Corrupting democracy

Money is corrupting our democracy. It now buys elections. It pays for the many disgusting ads we are bombarded with while trying to relax and watch some TV. I would prefer to watch a debate of my choosing to learn about candidates positions. While the divisions in our country grow, I am reminded of the phrase "divide and conquer." I think China, Russia and the Middle East just waiting for us to self destruct. Our representatives continue to blame the other side for our problems and even sabotage each others agendas. I wrote down the commentary from a past Bacon ad, "Liberals in Washington attacked American energy and now prices are higher than ever. They fought back." Is he saying the oil and gas corporations raised prices to make it look like "the liberals in Washington" caused the increase? These oil and gas companies are earning record profits.

Marsha Sortino, Omaha

Bacon support

Two recent Pulse letters have disparaged Congressman Bacon for both "cowardice" ("Bacon's legacy," Oct. 13) and economic ignorance ("Lifeblood of capitalism," Oct. 19). In the Oct. 13 Pulse, Duane Bier chastises Congressman Bacon for not sufficiently criticizing former President Donald Trump (although acknowledging that there has been some criticism, which would include whether to support a third presidential campaign) and twice not voting for his impeachment, despite near unanimous Republican objections to those votes. The Congressman has consistently attempted to maintain a principled conservative approach to legislation, occasionally voting against his party leadership.

In the Oct. 19 letter, Alvin Guenther — a 1st District voter — rails against a campaign ad that references excessive spending leading to "recession," and then launches into a lesson on economics that appears to be straight out of the Modern Monetary Theory playbook, i.e. unlimited government spending can continue to generate "prosperity." In fact, technically, the U.S. may be in a recessionary period, based upon one criteria (two consecutive months of negative GDP growth). However, the U.S. is in fact currently in the throes of excessive inflation, which is exacerbated by excessive government spending and supply chain issues caused by the COVID pandemic and certain government regulatory policies. The Federal Reserve is attempting to slow inflation by increasing interest rates, but government spending must be controlled. Congressman Bacon consistently offers logical, measured solutions to what are complex issues, not partisan, ideologically driven talking points such as those offered by these letters.

G.R. Florine, Omaha

Initiative 432

I have been listening to the reasons given by voter I.D. opponents for not wanting a voter I.D. law. They may be right, there may not have been a stolen election nor voter fraud, but I wonder why they lock their car doors and secure their house if they have never had their car stolen nor their house broken into. Maybe it is just common sense to take some precautions?

B.L. Cork, Omaha

Voice for reason

I voted for Don Bacon in 2018 and 2020 — I was quoted in this paper as being a Biden/Bacon voter in the days following the 2020 election. I have not regretted my vote for Rep. Bacon any day since then. He has been a voice for reason; a conservative who is willing to listen and engage reasonably with people who disagree with him, both in his district and in Congress. All the while, he has been unwilling to follow the craziest voices of his party. I am proud that myself and the people and state I love are represented by someone like Don Bacon. I will be voting for him again next month, and I hope my fellow Nebraskans join me.

Justin Myers, Omaha

Better representation

Voters here in Nebraska have an opportunity to improve upon the effectiveness of those we elect to represent us by taking more responsibility for the result of our vote. Coach Bo Pelini, after failing to win the Big 12 Championship, once said “We needed to make changes, and we weren't able to finish. Going to that next level is all about pushing and finishing. When you look at it in a very black-and-white manner as to why it didn't happen, you don't point the finger, you point the thumb. Everything was on me and on us. We weren't where we needed to be to get better."

We need to get better representation here in Nebraska, and not just in football. Nebraska is “The Beef State” and yet our cattle ranchers continue to get a pittance per pound for their cattle. Senator Fischer has been pointing the finger at meat packers for years, so far, “All Hat, No Cattle." Congressman Adrian Smith likes to point the finger too. Congressman Smith talks about how “our fiscal situation is getting worse under one-party rule in Washington. Republicans have a plan to cut spending, fight inflation, and lower the cost of living for hardworking families across the country." This is exactly the problem with our Republican representation, a lot of finger pointing but no real solutions to share with their constituents.

They had four years of total control filled with opportunity to help hard-working Nebraskans across the state and they squandered it by following the radical right wing agenda to enrich themselves and their big money backers. Don’t be fooled by who the Republicans say they represent, because their actions tell us it’s not us.

Craig Christiansen, Omaha

Talking points

Once again, we see that several of our state senators want to waste our money to investigate a non-issue. Somebody found a document that was "made available to educators." Never mind that it was not used. This is a wonderful distortion of logic — now we can investigate anyone just because they had access to materials.

Furthermore, Sen. Murman, again with no evidence, wants to link our schools' poor ACT scores with a subject matter that has never been taught in public schools.

It is far past time to hold these politicians accountable for wasting their time and our money.

Never mind that critical race theory (CRT) has never been taught anywhere but law school. CRT has become a GOP talking point, and the only point of it seems to be to inspire fear. What they're really afraid of is called "history."

John Payton, Omaha

Your vote matters

I was born and raised in Iowa, educated at UNL, and subsequently lived and worked in Omaha for 35-plus years, so I guess I know a little about both Nebraska and Iowa. Due to family health issues, I returned to Council Bluffs and am now retired here.

Now I subscribe to both the Omaha World-Herald and the Des Moines Register. I like to keep up with college sports, but also want to keep informed of legislative activities, the prevailing issues of the day, and how both states are responding to their respective and significant citizenry concerns.

This is the political season. There are many problems facing us in Nebraska and Iowa. On all levels, November’s election is important and our votes will matter.

What has been most concerning from my observations over recent years, is that both states have lacked the type of responsive, equitable and measured leadership that is required to provide representation to all Nebraska and Iowa citizens.

Both Govs. Kim Reynolds and Pete Ricketts, alone, have spent more time trying to deny struggling citizens financial assistance that is available to them, critiquing the current administration and filing lawsuits against the federal government than governing. I call their actions politicking and it’s a waste of taxpayer time and money. We all deserve better representation. Please vote Nov. 8.

Ann Walters, Council Bluffs

Royers support

Aside from being a pragmatic problem solver and someone who values getting things done rather than playing the culture war game, Tim Royers will be a leader in fixing property taxes. Tim knows the ins and outs of school funding levies better than anyone in the state. He knows how to fix the funding formulas and get the state funding levels in line with national averages, which would significantly reduce your actual property taxes (and your monthly mortgage payments) without using gimmicky tax “credits” that require additional tax forms and work for the average taxpayer to claim.

Tim’s opponent would unfortunately be a rubber stamp for the GOP on all issues, which includes keeping the status quo on property taxes. If we want to actually do something about property taxes, we can’t keep voting for the same people that haven’t done anything about them for the last 20 years, and have no plans to do anything about them in the future.

Tim would be a welcome fresh voice to the conversation and an excellent representative for LD 31.

Zach Perry, Omaha

Select a candidate

Let's see. Bacon vs. Vargas, Pillen vs. Blood, Flood vs. Brooks, Klein vs .Pantos or an NSBE candidate. Who to choose? Use campaign ads? Most ads are written by paid consultants to assure the voter that the candidate will solve most of their problems. Any facts they contain are usually contextually limited. How about debates? Issues are selected accordingly. Candidate support from unions, political peers, the media, etc. This info can be helpful. More-so in deciding who not to vote for. How about party affiliation? This says the most about a candidate. In any event, make sure you vote.

A.B. Schieffer, Columbus, Nebraska