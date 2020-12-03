Editorial: Global Water for Food Institute is a good example of NU vision

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the University of Nebraska’s Daugherty Water for Food Institute, which has earned a global reputation for cutting-edge research and cooperative projects to better understand water science and strengthen agricultural sustainability.

Since its beginning in 2010, the institute has developed partnerships around the world, with projects in 58 countries. Nations use the institute’s detailed Yield Gap and Water Productivity Atlas to improve crop production, water use and land use planning. The institute’s drought vulnerability assessment training has helped a wide range of countries.

The institute provides NU leaders with a long-term lesson on how to structure strategic initiatives in effective ways to open up new academic opportunities and contribute constructively to society. NU identified a key niche (water science/water policy) in which it excels. It established a major public-private partnership with Valmont Industries. It built contacts and partnerships nationally and worldwide. Now it’s recognized as a global leader on water issues, with the momentum still building.

This is a notable example of Nebraska vision and achievement, to be studied and emulated.

