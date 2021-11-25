Editorial: Goodfellows donations remain a reliable way to help neighbors in need

Thanksgiving is a great time to talk about The World-Herald’s highly regarded Goodfellows charity.

This year’s traditional campaign began this week, raising money to provide one-time emergency assistance for rent and utilities, distribute holiday meal vouchers and provide winter gear and other clothing to children.

It’s a great way for individuals to provide help that they know goes directly to others in their community.

It’s a great way to set aside the acrimony of our times. When we know neighbors are in need, we worry about the human beings, not their politics or vaccination status.

And it’s simply a great way to set a helpful tone for the holiday season.

The World-Herald program may well be the nation’s oldest newspaper-based charity. The Chicago Tribune claims to have started the nation’s first newspaper charity drive in 1909, though The World-Herald in the 1890s began collecting reader donations to help area farmers overcome bad crops and widespread unemployment. In 1910, the Omaha charity was renamed Goodfellows, a name adopted around that time by several newspaper-based charities.

At that point, Goodfellows sought to match 750 needy children with families who promised to provide them with a decent Christmas.