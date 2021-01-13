Editorial: Goodfellows donations remain strong, showing the Midlands' spirit of compassion

In the face of the COVID crisis, many Midlanders have responded with impressive compassion toward others. One of the most encouraging demonstrations is the strong volume of donations to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity. Some $644,798 was raised during the holiday-season campaign.

In fact, the total available to the United Way of the Midlands through Goodfellows is about $777,500, when the holiday-season total is combined with the $126,000 raised in 2020 before the campaign started in November.

That aid will make a major difference in the lives of Midlanders facing crisis situations. Goodfellows donations provide help for needs such as housing, food or clothing assistance.

Each year, the wide range of donors and contributions is striking. Some 1,749 people contributed to the holiday campaign, up from 1,670 in 2019. Donations ranged from $5 to $35,000.

COVID has been brutal, but we can take heart that it hasn’t dampened our area’s spirit of generosity and kindness. The robust Goodfellows donations are proof.

