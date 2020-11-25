Editorial: Goodfellows kindness is among things to be thankful for in this troubling time

Giving thanks is difficult for households across the Midlands this year. People’s pain and frustration due to the COVID crisis mustn’t be dismissed. Still, a measure of comfort can be found in the encouraging local displays of compassion, fellowship and progress. Here are some examples:

» Support for Goodfellows charity. During the 2019 holiday season, 1,535 donors contributed more than $640,000 to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity to help households meet emergency needs in Nebraska and western Iowa. That help can include clothes for a child, grocery vouchers for a disadvantaged family or emergency assistance with a heating bill. Donations of any size are welcome.

The World-Herald, in partnership with the United Way of the Midlands, works with local nonprofits that provide these needed supports. Goodfellows has helped Midlanders in need since the 1890s. To donate to this year’s Goodfellows campaign, visit unitedwaymidlands.org/goodfellows.