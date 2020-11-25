Editorial: Goodfellows kindness is among things to be thankful for in this troubling time

Giving thanks is difficult for households across the Midlands this year. People’s pain and frustration due to the COVID crisis mustn’t be dismissed. Still, a measure of comfort can be found in the encouraging local displays of compassion, fellowship and progress. Here are some examples:
» Support for Goodfellows charity. During the 2019 holiday season, 1,535 donors contributed more than $640,000 to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity to help households meet emergency needs in Nebraska and western Iowa. That help can include clothes for a child, grocery vouchers for a disadvantaged family or emergency assistance with a heating bill. Donations of any size are welcome.
The World-Herald, in partnership with the United Way of the Midlands, works with local nonprofits that provide these needed supports. Goodfellows has helped Midlanders in need since the 1890s. To donate to this year’s Goodfellows campaign, visit unitedwaymidlands.org/goodfellows.
» Restoration of the hospital founded by Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte. As community columnist Kate Ryan Brewer explains in her column today, Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first Native American to receive a medical degree, still inspires Nebraskans. “Dr. Susan” (1865-1915) devoted decades to serving the Omaha and Winnebago Tribes and was a national leader on Native American issues. It has been greatly encouraging this year to see such a wide range of Nebraskans come together to fund and organize the restoration of the three-story, 33-room hospital founded by Picotte. The Walthill property is one of only 22 National Historic Landmarks in Nebraska.
» Iowa Tribe and new national park. The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska is creating a 444-acre park in bluff country southeast of Rulo on the Nebraska-Kansas border. This will be only the second tribal national park in the country. The Nature Conservancy of Nebraska deserves the public’s congratulations for transferring land to the tribe to help make this project possible. The park will be a fitting statement about the enduring importance of Native American peoples, who have called the Midlands home for thousands of years.
» Recent UNO report on criminal justice. The report comes not long before the 2021 legislative session in which state senators will have in-depth debates on criminal justice issues. The report helps facilitate well-informed debate in Nebraska, where our state motto is “Equality Before the Law.”
