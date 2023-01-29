Editorial: Gov. Pillen off to good start with Nebraska school funding proposal

Gov. Jim Pillen’s initial jump into Nebraska’s perennial, thorny debate over education funding is an impressive start.

Shortly after taking office, Pillen announced his self-described “compromise” plan to help make the state’s funding system work better for more of Nebraska’s K-12 schools.

And as reporting by World-Herald staff writer Henry J. Cordes showed, the proposal also demonstrated the new governor’s ability to be bold and open-minded in trying to solve one of Nebraska’s biggest challenges. Pillen’s approach smartly balances a variety of different concerns and priorities across the state he now leads.

He started by creating a broad, diverse task force, then listened to all sides during several meetings. Then he came back with a decisive plan that could benefit schools across the state.

Nebraska has long struggled with school finance policy. More than most other states, Nebraska has been sticking local homeowners, farmers and businesses with much of the bill for K-12 education through their property taxes. Since schools account for the largest share of such taxes, that high reliance has contributed to widespread discontent over the size of those tax bills.

Back in 1990, the Nebraska Legislature tried to address this by setting up the basis for the state’s current system of aid to school districts. It was intended to pour more state money into schools as well as equalize funding and tax burdens across districts.

In short, the aid formula calculates each district’s needs based on enrollment and other factors. Then it calculates how much of those needs each district would be able to cover locally, mostly through local property taxes, assuming a specified tax rate. Then the state provides enough aid, in theory, to support the remaining needs.

But as property valuations have gone up, more and more Nebraska districts — about two-thirds of them — have seen their tax bases rise, preventing them from receiving equalization aid at all. Most are small or medium-sized districts, typically in rural areas. Making them pick up most or all of the cost of K-12 education puts added pressure on their local taxpayers, including farmers and ranchers.

Meanwhile, state leaders have sometimes spent less on schools than the aid formula called for, in order to save money. Overall, Nebraska has slipped to 49th in the nation in the percentage of K-12 money that comes from state dollars.

As a candidate, Pillen complained that rural districts in particular were being unfairly treated. After his November victory, he doubled down on his criticism of the current system, saying it was “time to blow it up” — a comment that concerned some educators in urban areas who depend on the state aid promised under the current system.

But when Pillen came back to the school finance task force after the initial listening sessions, his plan didn’t blow up the current system. Instead, it would work along with the existing system to benefit both rural and urban districts.

First, rural districts and others that don’t qualify for equalization aid would receive $1,500 per student in foundational state aid — $113 million they don’t get now, which could help reduce their local property taxes.

Districts in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, as well as other cities, mostly wouldn’t get that extra money. But they also wouldn’t lose their current state equalization aid because of it.

Additionally, all districts would benefit from $157 million in added state support for special education programs. Despite past promises, Nebraska hasn’t been covering its share of special education costs, leaving local districts holding the bag.

All told, the combined $270 million boost in K-12 funding this year would work out to a 21% increase, the largest in a quarter century.

And to help ensure future funding for those two initiatives, Pillen also wants to transfer $1 billion in state funds this year into a trust fund that’s intended to grow eventually to $2.5 billion. Creating a reserve that can support the state’s school aid commitments in leaner times is a prudent and proactive approach.

Naturally, it helps that Nebraska state government is flush with cash right now. The state’s surplus enabled Pillen to craft a school finance plan that smooths out difficult issues by adding more money for everyone.

But Pillen’s plan isn’t merely “throwing money at a problem.” It’s a matter of using Nebraska’s resources wisely to develop its most important human asset: the state’s next generation.

Education is an essential function for the state, and putting money into it is, as the governor has said, an investment for the future.

State senators are likely to tinker with the details of Pillen’s proposals. There surely will be debates over possible improvements and even alternative ideas. We’re not saying that the governor’s plan is perfect as it stands.

But we do like how Pillen got to that proposal — how he moved beyond campaign rhetoric to a strategy that seems well-grounded in the legitimate needs of all Nebraska schools.

It’s encouraging that with this early policy initiative, Pillen is demonstrating leadership, a commitment to good governance and an aptitude for problem solving.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023