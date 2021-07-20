Editorial: Gov. Ricketts must show leadership in the St. Francis matter

No one should doubt the good intentions of the current St. Francis leadership or the hard work by the nonprofit’s staff. Child welfare by definition involves tremendously challenging situations. That said, the priority for Nebraska government must be to promote the public interest. St. Francis has had adequate time to get its Nebraska operations up to speed, and it’s failing. The nonprofit’s license as a child placing agency has been put on probation, a disciplinary action that could eventually jeopardize its ability to place children in foster or adoptive homes.

Gov. Pete Ricketts must demonstrate needed leadership. It must press St. Francis to fulfill the terms of its contract and prepare to end the relationship at the end of the agreement, if it cannot do so sooner.

Child welfare services in Douglas and Sarpy must then be taken up by a different organization — either the State Department of Health and Human Services (which already performs that responsibility in the rest of the state) or another nonprofit following a new bidding process.