Editorial: Governments must scrutinize TIF requests, but ultimate benefits can be great

A community’s future depends greatly on its success or failure at growing its economy. These days, government often provides incentives to help development projects cross the finish line. Omaha just saw a major example with the City Council’s unanimous approval of $80 million in tax-increment incentives for the $553 million redevelopment of Crossroads Mall.
Such TIF support has become a common economic development tool across Nebraska, in communities of all sizes. On balance, the incentives are a plus for the state.
That said, it’s crucial that local governments work to ensure responsible accountability. TIF benefits mustn’t be doled out automatically or lightly — proper scrutiny is warranted for any request. TIF has major short-term effects, for example, by delaying property tax revenues to schools and other local entities. And public cynicism will deepen if local authorities fail to exercise independent judgment when developers come calling with TIF requests.
The TIF amount for the Crossroads project — $80 million — is hefty, without question. But the unanimous approval by the City Council’s ideologically diverse membership indicates that ultimately, the incentive is worth in terms of Omaha’s overall interest. The Crossroads property was long a vibrant economic engine, but changing economics gradually led to its decline. With a few exceptions, the site — at a pre-eminent location in the heart of Omaha — has languished for a decade. Various development proposals failed to get off the ground, raising major concern that Omaha might not see a revival of any kind at this high-profile property.
The latest redevelopment concept fortunately has practical strengths, leading Omaha officials to judge that the TIF support is warranted.
Under TIF, a developer receives a loan and repays it generally over 15 years. Increased property taxes that otherwise would go to schools and other local government instead repay the loan.
Nebraska took an encouraging step forward last November when voters approved a ballot measure to expand TIF availability for low-income, “extremely blighted” parts of the state. To be designated as “extremely blighted” under the provision, an area must have an average unemployment rate of at least 200% of the statewide average, with the average poverty rate exceeding 20%. This classification applies not only to parts of North and South Omaha but also to areas in Fremont, Grand Island, Lincoln, Scottsbluff and South Sioux City.
Government must always be wary in extending benefits to businesses, to ensure accountability. Overall, though, TIF has benefits for communities. Properly structured, it can be a positive for Nebraska.
TIF benefits mustn't be doled out automatically or lightly -- proper scrutiny is warranted for any request.