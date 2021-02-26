Editorial: Governments must scrutinize TIF requests, but ultimate benefits can be great

A community’s future depends greatly on its success or failure at growing its economy. These days, government often provides incentives to help development projects cross the finish line. Omaha just saw a major example with the City Council’s unanimous approval of $80 million in tax-increment incentives for the $553 million redevelopment of Crossroads Mall.

Such TIF support has become a common economic development tool across Nebraska, in communities of all sizes. On balance, the incentives are a plus for the state.

That said, it’s crucial that local governments work to ensure responsible accountability. TIF benefits mustn’t be doled out automatically or lightly — proper scrutiny is warranted for any request. TIF has major short-term effects, for example, by delaying property tax revenues to schools and other local entities. And public cynicism will deepen if local authorities fail to exercise independent judgment when developers come calling with TIF requests.