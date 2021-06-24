Editorial: Great to see the CWS return; Omaha extends a welcoming message to visitors

Baseball is back, and Omaha is ready.

A year ago, COVID barged into town and rudely spoiled plans for the College World Series. Amid the virus uncertainty and serious public health concerns, CWS 2020 was unavoidably a no-show.

But with CWS 2021, the series and Omaha have returned to proper form. Our city is once again proving itself as a welcoming and capable sports-event host — both for the CWS and for the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

In greeting college baseball fans from across the country, Omaha is covering all the bases. Whether at the ballpark itself or in hotels, restaurants or retail establishments, Omahans are again sending a message of welcome and appreciation to newcomers as well as returning CWS aficionados. Omahans are grateful for our city’s rich CWS heritage, extending right back to the mid-20th century, and for our annual opportunity to extend friendliness to Americans arriving here for the excitement of CWS competition and fellowship.

Omaha is demonstrating once again its important assets and amenities that make for CWS success — a positive atmosphere, an excellent venue, an attractive baseball village and appropriate security.