Editorial: Guns fuel danger at public protests; keep these weapons away

The First Amendment’s constitutional guarantee of citizens’ right to lawfully assemble and peacefully protest stands as a landmark advancement in freedom. Most regimes in the era of Jefferson and Madison refused to abide such assertions of popular will, despite rampant injustices. In our time, many governments similarly frown on such an exercise of freedom: Protesters who challenge the status quo face arbitrary punishment, sometimes brutal in its ferocity.

Americans can take pride in our First Amendment freedoms. This liberty must be safeguarded, now and for future generations. But of late, gun violence has marred such protests, in a frightening series of deaths.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, authorities have charged a 17-year-old in the shooting deaths of two protesters and the wounding of a third. In Portland, Oregon, gunfire last weekend took the life of a protester. And in Omaha, James Scurlock was fatally shot in May during protests over the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Yes, the Second Amendment safeguards gun rights, though with leeway for government regulation, as the Supreme Court has stated. But experience — in Kenosha, in Portland, in Omaha itself — makes clear that guns and protests make for a perilous combination.