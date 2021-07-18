Editorial: Here, the people rule, and their right to vote must be safeguarded

And under this new system, how would the people express their will? How would they point the government toward the future they wanted for the country?

By voting.

Casting a ballot is the all-important linchpin of our constitutional system. It is the foundation of the American concept of government. It is hard to exaggerate how precious the right to vote is under our system. Any action that erodes the right strikes at the fundamental principle on which our system of government rests.

If Nebraska does implement a voter ID program at some point, it must include major safeguards to ensure that Americans retain full opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

Note the language: Their right to vote. A right not just for some Americans, but for all.

There’s a second, powerful reason why present-day society should tread carefully in taking any steps that potentially could impede people’s voting: In our nation’s past, an enormous set of obstacles long blocked major segments of American society from being able to vote. Such restrictions denied the franchise to non-property-owning Americans; Blacks; women; Native Americans; Asian Americans; and residents born overseas.