Editorial: Here's how you can help remember Nebraska's COVID-19 victims

We know that more than 380 Nebraskans have died of COVID-19.
We know some basic demographics. But, with some exceptions, we don't know who they were — their work, their passions, how they will be remembered.
A crowdsourcing effort launched this week by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism's Roper Lab aims to put stories to the statistics.
"These people are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, friends, neighbors, members of our community. And we know so little about them," student journalist Will Bauer (who is a current World-Herald fellow) wrote in introducing the project. "In any other time, we would have memorials to the dead. What we’re attempting to do is to fix that. We want to help Nebraska remember those lost to COVID-19. And we need your help."
The center has created a form enabling friends and loved ones to voluntarily share the names and other information of victims of the novel coronavirus. The students, under faculty guidance, will correlate information from the forms with publicly available material, including obituaries and news reports.
In Nebraska, death certificates are not public documents, so a traditional data reporting effort to identify all the coronavirus victims is not possible.
The students and other journalists will look for stories in the data — patterns, individual cases, clusters and other threads.
The effort is entirely voluntary and the student journalists will work to verify what's submitted. To participate, visit: roperdatalab.github.io/blog/2020/06/24/remembering-nebraskans-covid19/
These victims in just five months have far outnumbered 2019's full-year total for Nebraska traffic fatalities, which at 249 was the most since 2007. They deserve to be remembered.
