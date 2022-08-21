Editorial: Higher costs, glitches are disappointing, but Omaha's library changes will be good

It’s disappointing that Omaha’s downtown library changes are coming with increased costs and added complications.

As World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade reported recently, the city is on track to spend nearly $10 million on the new downtown library branch at 1401 Jones St. and a separate administrative building.

Thanks to inflation and evolving design plans, that’s millions more than originally discussed when the city announced that it would close and demolish the W. Dale Clark Library downtown so that it could turn the site over to Mutual of Omaha for its new office tower.

In addition, structural problems in the new branch site, a former cold storage warehouse that is being renovated as a library, have pushed back its opening date . Since Omaha is under a timetable to tear down the W. Dale Clark building, the city now has to set up a temporary library for six months elsewhere in the Old Market area until the new branch is ready.

Delays. A scramble for a short-term, temporary site. Higher costs. It’s easy for critics of the library changes to see those problems as evidence of a flawed strategy. To be sure, it’s clear that city’s financial estimates and construction timeline were overly optimistic.

But that doesn’t mean that Omaha is on the wrong track with its library plans.

In fact, Omaha’s libraries are going to be better than ever. Plans are moving forward on a project that’s technically separate from the downtown library changes, but which represents a major enhancement for Omaha’s libraries.

The City of Omaha and private partners are developing a world-class public library at 72nd and Dodge Streets. It would become the main city library — a modular brick and glass structure, with aisles to browse for books, a cafe, spaces to use technology and create, areas for kids to read or get homework help, public meeting rooms, and perhaps even space for recording podcasts. It would include a courtyard featuring gardens, a kids’ play area, a dining patio and quiet places to sit down with a book.

The city will pay $20 million of the estimated $140 million to $150 million cost. The rest will come from private donors.

It’s sure to be an improvement on the W. Dale Clark Library, which has served its purpose for many thousands of Omahans since it opened in 1977.

Omahans gathered Saturday to bid farewell to the old downtown library before its demolition. It’s possible to have good memories of the library while acknowledging that it has become antiquated and inefficient.

On the city’s current timeline, the W. Dale Clark will close in a week, on Aug. 28. The interim downtown branch at 1410 Howard St. is expected to open to the public Aug. 29, and the permanent downtown branch at 1401 Jones St. will open in March 2023.

When the dust settles on all these efforts, Omaha will have:

An up-to-date, streamlined new branch library to serve downtown residents and workers, in a rehabbed building that continues the reuse of older structures in the Old Market area.

A showpiece main library at 72nd and Dodge Streets. It will incorporate the best of modern libraries and be more centrally located for Omaha citizens than the W. Dale Clark building.

And a new home for Mutual of Omaha, one of the city’s largest employers. Besides serving as Mutual’s headquarters, the tower will be a major addition to Omaha’s skyline.

Yes, Omaha officials misjudged how much construction costs would rise when they estimated the price tag for the library changes earlier this year. But the overall effort will be good for the city.