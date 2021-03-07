Editorial: How Congress could do something Americans actually want

Happy spring (or almost spring) — next Sunday, we move to daylight saving time.

After that, just keep the clocks where they are. For good.

Fourteen states — red and blue, from Utah and Wyoming to Delaware and Maine — have enacted legislation for such a change if Congress were to approve. California voters also backed such a change, though the Legislature there has not yet gone along. In Nebraska, despite sponsors aligned with both parties, such proposals have died.

Because of the Uniform Time Act of 1966, states cannot act individually. (Nor would we want to have to change our clocks for a trip to, say, Des Moines.)

This is a rare issue where the country can come together — polls show that nearly three-fourths of Americans are sick of springing ahead and falling back.

Let’s imagine a moment when Congress does something that costs no money and that people across the land actually want. Ben Sasse, Deb Fischer, Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry, Adrian Smith, let’s make this happen.

