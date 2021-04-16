Editorial: How we can be inspired off the court by Husker volleyball's success

Kalamazoo Central High School in Michigan, for example, has won 21 state championships in mock trial and holds the record for advancing to the national competition. Mitchell High School in South Dakota has a long tradition of excellent show choirs. The University of Iowa’s Writers’ Workshop has produced a remarkable list of distinguished authors.

Lawyers who coach the Kalamazoo students aren’t the best in the nation; Mitchell doesn’t have unique musical roots; and Iowa doesn’t grow pretty words along with all that corn and soybeans.

Instead, as is the case with volleyball in Nebraska, someone had an idea of what’s possible and the dedication to make it happen.

Collectively and individually, we often don’t know our abilities.

But an enthusiastic champion, often not needing a vast investment of resources, can unlock the interests and skills lurking in young minds. Over time, that can become institutionalized and build a tradition.

It may be that the Omaha Public Schools’ plan for high school career pathways and academies, which officials acknowledge has been inadequately explained, has the potential to build such successes and create equal opportunities across the city.

But the important takeaway from these examples, from Husker volleyball to Kalamazoo’s aspiring attorneys, is that we can build great possibilities with a combination of vision and determination. But things don’t just happen. The sky doesn’t fall in our lap; we must reach for it.

