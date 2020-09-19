Editorial: Husker football is set to return; welcome relief for many Nebraskans

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a year that’s dragged everyone through months of uncertainty and concern, the belated arrival of Husker football can provide a measure of relief.

Yes, it will be a different kind of experience. A compressed nine-game season starting the weekend of Oct. 24. No crowds at Memorial Stadium other than the families of players and coaches. (On game days, Bellevue will get to retain its title as Nebraska’s third-largest city.)

But it will be Husker football. For many Nebraskans, that tradition is a deeply felt part of life, of identity as a Nebraskan. It’s something that has bound the state together, east and west, for generations.

And in this most unusual and stressful of years, it will provide a welcome relief valve for many among us.

Which isn’t to say the health aspects should be sidestepped or neglected. Far from it: The Husker program, as well as all Big Ten programs, have big responsibilities to the players and to the public to see that proper protocols are rigorously followed.

And it’s not to ignore criticism about providing rapid tests for athletes who produce revenue for the schools while student bodies around the conference face spot quarantines. That’s a fair question, and schools would do well to seek ways to make rapid testing widely available.