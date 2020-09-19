Editorial: Husker football is set to return; welcome relief for many Nebraskans

In a year that’s dragged everyone through months of uncertainty and concern, the belated arrival of Husker football can provide a measure of relief.
Yes, it will be a different kind of experience. A compressed nine-game season starting the weekend of Oct. 24. No crowds at Memorial Stadium other than the families of players and coaches. (On game days, Bellevue will get to retain its title as Nebraska’s third-largest city.)
But it will be Husker football. For many Nebraskans, that tradition is a deeply felt part of life, of identity as a Nebraskan. It’s something that has bound the state together, east and west, for generations.
And in this most unusual and stressful of years, it will provide a welcome relief valve for many among us.
Which isn’t to say the health aspects should be sidestepped or neglected. Far from it: The Husker program, as well as all Big Ten programs, have big responsibilities to the players and to the public to see that proper protocols are rigorously followed.
And it’s not to ignore criticism about providing rapid tests for athletes who produce revenue for the schools while student bodies around the conference face spot quarantines. That’s a fair question, and schools would do well to seek ways to make rapid testing widely available.
The Big Ten reversed its earlier decision to forgo the season by saying this week that the protective procedures it’s adopted will provide adequate monitoring and protection. Teams will conduct daily antigen tests and receive quick test results. Any players with a positive COVID result must stay out for at least 21 days.
In addition, the Big Ten will require that all COVID-19 positive athletes undergo comprehensive cardiac testing (labs and biomarkers, ECG, echocardiogram and a cardiac MRI). Students will not resume play until they receive approval from a cardiologist designated by the university.
Here’s how Ohio State team physician James Borchers, who led a league medical subcommittee presentation on the health protocols, stated it:
“We know that if we can test daily with rapid testing in these small populations of teams we’re very likely to reduce infectiousness inside practice and game competition to near 100%. We can never say 100%, but we feel very confident with that approach that we’ll be able to make our practice and competition environment as risk-free as we possibly can.”
Husker football must do all it can this season to provide the good, healthy competition — with the emphasis on healthy — that fans expect and cheer.
