Editorial: If it sounds too good to be true, Nebraska officials must be better at vetting contractors

If Nebraskans needed more proof that the state made a bad decision to contract with St. Francis Ministries to provide child welfare services, an audit released last week by the State of Kansas offers that extra evidence.
As reported by The World-Herald’s Martha Stoddard and Ryan Hoffman, the audit revealed that when Nebraska was awarding the contract to St. Francis, the nonprofit was already having financial problems.
St. Francis had burned through its cash reserves and had taken on millions in debt, said the audit, which covered the 2016-2019 fiscal years. The nonprofit was spending a rising share of its money on management rather than its programs intended to help children. Meanwhile, the group’s then-chief executive was racking up lavish travel expenses that included first-class airfare and pricey hotels.
Those problems were not publicly known in 2019 when Nebraska awarded the St. Francis contract to oversee the care of abused and neglected children in the Omaha area starting in 2020. The audit was prompted by a whistleblower report in late 2019 to officials in Kansas. It’s probably unfair to suggest that state officials in Nebraska should have sleuthed out issues that their Kansas counterparts hadn’t discovered yet, despite having worked with St. Francis for years.
Still, it’s clear from Nebraska’s subsequent history with St. Francis that state officials here weren’t asking rigorous enough questions about the nonprofit and its ability to do the job.
Two weeks ago, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and St. Francis agreed to end the contract early. The work will be transitioned to state workers during the first part of 2022, ending a 12-year Nebraska experiment with using private contractors.
We’ve called in the past for ending the failed St. Francis contract, and it’s appropriate that the Ricketts administration is taking this action.
But as Nebraska goes forward, state officials must learn lessons from this disappointing chapter.
One lesson is that the state must be cautious about the wisdom and appropriateness of farming out a government responsibility — especially one that involves protecting vulnerable children. Nebraska’s attempt to do so with child welfare struggled from the start, with four of the five original contractors losing or dropping their contracts within two years.
A special legislative committee, a special consultant and the inspector general for Nebraska Child Welfare have all favored state management of child welfare cases. The inspector general’s report in September said that using private contractors has yielded no measurable improvement and demonstrated unacceptable risk.
Second, the state must ensure in the future that a private company or organization that contracts to do state work has the resources and experience to meet the requirements. By its performance, St. Francis has shown that it was lacking. State officials must examine the St. Francis decision and figure out what they could have done to anticipate those problems.
Third, the state must heed the old adage of something being “too good to be true.”
St. Francis won the Nebraska contract by offering to do it for $197 million, less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that held the previous contract. When the bids were reviewed, PromiseShip outscored St. Francis on all areas except cost.
The purported cost savings carried the day. But Nebraska officials should have been more skeptical that such savings would be real.
In January, St. Francis admitted that it had underbid the contract and said it was on the verge of running out of money. In response, the state approved an amended contract that would have paid St. Francis an additional $147.3 million, which effectively eliminated the cost difference between St. Francis’ bid and the bid from PromiseShip.
Combined with the fact that St. Francis failed throughout its contract to hire enough case workers to meet Nebraska’s statutory case-load limits, the decision to choose the Kansas nonprofit in 2019 was a grave mistake. It hasn’t saved money for taxpayers, and those who suffered most were the children and families who did not get the attention needed.