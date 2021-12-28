Editorial: If it sounds too good to be true, Nebraska officials must be better at vetting contractors

Second, the state must ensure in the future that a private company or organization that contracts to do state work has the resources and experience to meet the requirements. By its performance, St. Francis has shown that it was lacking. State officials must examine the St. Francis decision and figure out what they could have done to anticipate those problems.

Third, the state must heed the old adage of something being “too good to be true.”

St. Francis won the Nebraska contract by offering to do it for $197 million, less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that held the previous contract. When the bids were reviewed, PromiseShip outscored St. Francis on all areas except cost.

The purported cost savings carried the day. But Nebraska officials should have been more skeptical that such savings would be real.

In January, St. Francis admitted that it had underbid the contract and said it was on the verge of running out of money. In response, the state approved an amended contract that would have paid St. Francis an additional $147.3 million, which effectively eliminated the cost difference between St. Francis’ bid and the bid from PromiseShip.

Combined with the fact that St. Francis failed throughout its contract to hire enough case workers to meet Nebraska’s statutory case-load limits, the decision to choose the Kansas nonprofit in 2019 was a grave mistake. It hasn’t saved money for taxpayers, and those who suffered most were the children and families who did not get the attention needed.