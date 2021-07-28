Editorial: If you're going to run for the Nebraska Legislature, act like an adult

Work-home balance. Some newly elected state senators begin their work and soon find that the Legislature’s demands on their time well exceeded their expectations. They struggle to find a workable balance between legislative work and home needs. This problem puts stress on families and hinders a lawmaker’s ability to do the job. Prospective candidates must talk through this issue with their spouses or partners and prepare their affairs beforehand as much as possible to minimize this challenge.

Do your homework. Some candidates, regardless of party or philosophy, run on a handful of slogans and make no serious effort to educate themselves beforehand about key issues or the working of the Legislature. If elected, they arrive at the State Capitol ill prepared to serve, handicapped from the start by their failure to understand the needs of the job. Nebraska needs state senators who make the effort to inform themselves well about lawmakers’ duties and the central issues confronting the state.