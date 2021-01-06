Editorial: In 2021, Omaha should rekindle community efforts that reduce homicides

The COVID crisis struck multiple blows to Omaha last year. Among the virus's most regrettable harms was how it undermined Omaha's progress in reducing its annual number of homicides.

Until last year, police outreach and cooperative community efforts had led to a significant decrease in Omaha homicides. That concerted effort gained momentum after 2015, when homicides in the city reached a record 50 deaths. By 2019, community efforts brought the annual figure down to 23. Each of those deaths was lamentable. Still, it was encouraging to see the downward trend.

But 2020, true to form, wouldn't let that improvement stand. Last year, Omaha's homicide total increased to 37. The increase here followed a general pattern in cities nationwide, as World-Herald reporting recently noted.

In 2021, it will take awhile to move out of the COVID emergency. But as we do, it should be possible to restart Omaha’s cooperative efforts to reduce homicides. This should be a priority for our city this year.