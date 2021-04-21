Editorial: In face of border crisis, Nebraska and other states should help

The immigration situation at our country’s southern border is a genuine crisis, and Nebraska ought to help.

Americans have long argued over immigration policy and no doubt will continue to do so even if Congress were to break its intransigence, but the undeniable fact — the unsettling reality — is that, right now, the number of these vulnerable children has far surpassed the ability of federal facilities to properly meet the need. Nearly 19,000 children and teenagers traveling without a parent have recently crossed the U.S. border.

Some Americans act as if the U.S. government can simply push those children, most of whom are from Central American countries, across the border into Mexico, “solving” the problem. In reality, U.S. law now applies to these young people; they are in the federal immigration system. Each is entitled to a hearing to determine if they qualify to stay as a refugee.

Although addressing the situation is primarily a federal obligation, it’s reasonable that the Biden administration has asked state governments to house some of the children. The term “crisis” by definition means that extraordinary measures are needed. And this is a crisis.