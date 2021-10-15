Editorial: In Nebraska's sex ed debate, children were victims of the culture war

Dejka’s reporting showed that all-or-nothing approaches sent culture warriors on both sides to their corners, which they never left.

This is one of the major problems with American politics today: Insisting on purity entrenches polarization and squelches compromise.

Those shocked by some elements of the proposed standards — and anyone who didn’t expect fervent opposition to teaching seventh-graders about anal sex is disconnected from reality — felt dismissed.

“Unfortunately, the politically correct thinkers were on the final committee and basically ignored the input of any who didn’t agree with them,” said a nurse who was part of the writing team.

So the standards were killed, at least for now, but the important issues they raise haven’t gone away.

Opponents of school sex ed argue, as they have since at least the 1950s, that it’s the job of parents to convey the needed information. In theory, sure. But many parents lack the knowledge, resources, nerve or inclination to address the range of complex issues from which they cannot hide their children. Some won’t talk to their children at all about sex.