Editorial: In seeking areas of nonpartisan agreement, housing rises to the top

As the Legislature convenes at the dawn of a year in which Nebraska will elect a new governor, The World-Herald is launching an occasional series of editorials examining important issues for the state that we believe transcend the partisan bog where so much of politics is stuck.

Until the Legislature adjourns in April and primary election votes are cast in May, we’ll hear a lot about social issues. These make lively debates and help fire up the electoral bases as an age-old, inevitable part of politics.

In the big scheme of things, though, lasting changes that influence the quality of life in Nebraska are more difficult and less lively. Improving housing access, broadband or tourism, for example, would make more long-term difference to more people than anything related to so-called culture wars. We are more concerned about creating a state that can attract new residents to address our critical worker shortage, which would benefit all of us economically and enable businesses to grow, than we are about hot buttons on the left and right. The latter will always be fought; the former must be solved.

So a critical question, then, is what we can agree is an important challenge.