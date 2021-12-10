Editorial: Increase in women judges a positive step for Nebraska

As Cooper noted, the growing number of women judges is partly driven by the increase in women lawyers.

These days, law schools tend to be split almost equally between the sexes, and those women have been filling more spots in law firms, government offices and courtrooms.

But the latest milestone also represents Gov. Pete Ricketts’ commendable record of appointing women to the bench.

Three of the five Douglas County district judges chosen by Ricketts in the past two years were women. Going back a decade, five of 11 appointees during that period by Ricketts and his predecessor, former Gov. Dave Heineman, were women.

A Ricketts spokesman said the governor does not consider gender or other demographics when making selections, but instead focuses on qualities such as experience, qualifications, temperament and judicial philosophy.

Even so, it’s a positive development to see qualified women rise to leadership positions that have historically been dominated by men.

Cooper’s article quotes Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley, who noted that the increase in female judges is mirrored by the growing role of women throughout the Douglas County Courthouse.