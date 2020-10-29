Editorial: Increase in youth suicides requires community response

The coronavirus has not only put Americans’ physical health at risk. For many, the abrupt and sweeping upheaval in daily life has brought tremendous emotional stress. In some cases, the pressure triggers a mental health crisis that’s especially severe.

Recent figures from Douglas and Sarpy Counties point to a particular concern during the COVID-19 emergency: The number of suicides so far this year for local youths 19 and younger is double that from a year ago.

Five youths in Douglas and Sarpy Counties took their lives through this time in 2019. For the same period this year, the number is 10.

This stands out both because of that sharp increase and also because it contrasts with a decline in suicide numbers for adults 20 and older in Douglas and Sarpy Counties: 73 suicides in that age category for this period last year, compared with 57 so far this year.

COVID-19 clearly has brought great distress to a significant number of local youths, and it’s crucial for our area to provide the support these vulnerable children and teens need.