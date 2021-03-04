Editorial: Initial set of casino regulations is sound; Legislature must now refine them

This situation shows one of the challenges that can arise when public policy is made via ballot measures. It’s true that Nebraska’s Constitution emphasizes the right of the people to decide policy. But such measures by definition must be relatively concise, limiting their ability to address possible complications. Legislation, in contrast, has the opportunity to be heavily amended upfront by lawmakers to try to anticipate and address complications.

It’s regrettable that the state must deal with an issue as controversial as sports betting issue at the same time it must set the casino regulations. But Briese and others are probably correct that, given the legal realities, the Legislature must now address sports betting.

The legislation from the General Affairs Committee would rightly prohibit bets on sports of any Nebraska college or university. The state would forbid bets on athletes younger than 18 participating in international sporting events like the Olympics.

The committee recommends restricting sports betting to designated areas of the casinos, instead of anywhere on racetrack property. That seems overly restrictive because it’s likely that sports betting will be allowed well beyond those limits in the long term, given the history in states with far longer experience with legalized gambling.

The committee has done fine work with these initial proposals. The full Legislature now has the important duty to further hone the bill, addressing additional concerns and setting the state on a sensible regulatory path.

