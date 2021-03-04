Editorial: Initial set of casino regulations is sound; Legislature must now refine them

Nebraska lawmakers have begun laying the foundation for the state’s regulation of casino gambling. This initial legislation provides appropriate requirements and limitations. It also notes the that when Nebraskans approved the gambling-focused ballot initiatives last fall, the door was likely opened to sports betting, as a matter of law.
Experience in other states shows the importance of identifying key regulation needs and placing sensible restrictions. A bill approved 5-1 by the Legislature’s General Affairs Committee contains reasonable provisions along those lines.
No credit cards could be used for casino betting. Individuals can voluntarily request that they be banned from casinos because of gambling addiction. Anyone applying to manage a gaming operation would be subject to a background check. Nebraska criminal statutes would include punishment for new offenses such as cheating, manipulating slot machines or allowing underage people to gamble.
Nebraskans would have to be 21, up from 19, to bet on horse races, to match the age limit at casinos.
That is a worthy set of provisions, and during floor debate on the bill, state senators should look to see if additional requirements are appropriate. As a newcomer to this type of regulation, Nebraska must be attentive to addressing a range of concerns.
State Sen. Tom Briese, chairman of the General Affairs Committee, raises a legitimate point about sports betting. When Nebraskans approved the casino-focused ballot measures last November, as a technical matter of law they quite likely also gave the go-ahead to sports betting. That’s because the ballot language referred to “games of chance,” a broad term that technically can extend beyond conventional casino gambling.
This situation shows one of the challenges that can arise when public policy is made via ballot measures. It’s true that Nebraska’s Constitution emphasizes the right of the people to decide policy. But such measures by definition must be relatively concise, limiting their ability to address possible complications. Legislation, in contrast, has the opportunity to be heavily amended upfront by lawmakers to try to anticipate and address complications.
It’s regrettable that the state must deal with an issue as controversial as sports betting issue at the same time it must set the casino regulations. But Briese and others are probably correct that, given the legal realities, the Legislature must now address sports betting.
The legislation from the General Affairs Committee would rightly prohibit bets on sports of any Nebraska college or university. The state would forbid bets on athletes younger than 18 participating in international sporting events like the Olympics.
The committee recommends restricting sports betting to designated areas of the casinos, instead of anywhere on racetrack property. That seems overly restrictive because it’s likely that sports betting will be allowed well beyond those limits in the long term, given the history in states with far longer experience with legalized gambling.
The committee has done fine work with these initial proposals. The full Legislature now has the important duty to further hone the bill, addressing additional concerns and setting the state on a sensible regulatory path.
