Editorial: Initiative 428, imposing a key restriction on payday lenders, deserves passage

For the long term, Nebraska’s best solution is to promote economic strategies that boost the state’s number of good-paying jobs providing financial security. In the present day, it’s important to understand that the demand for cash advances by a considerable number of low-income Nebraskans is a market reality. Lenders of some kind will meet that need, and the public interest is best served if such lenders are institutions within the regulatory reach of Nebraska state government. In some cases, the troubling alternative has been online lenders posing a high predatory risk. This has been a particular concern for residents of some Native American reservations.

Nebraska imposes a range of regulations on payday lenders. The state requires that the lender verify the borrower’s income and provide financial literacy information. The borrower must have a job and a bank account and reach a particular income level. The state sets a limit of $500 on a single payday loan. State regulators carry out financial examinations of these lending businesses.

For many borrowers, these arrangements meet their needs. A study by the Pew Charitable Trusts found that 69% of payday loans are taken out to meet recurring expenses. At the same time, as many states have concluded, it’s appropriate to provide a backstop through an interest cap.