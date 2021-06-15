Editorial: Innovative thinking, collaboration boost NU's ability to meet long-term needs

A strong public university system is crucial to a state’s progress. To stay competitive and forward-looking, the University of Nebraska must strive not only to maintain high academic standards and ambitions, but also to maintain its sprawling set of buildings.
It’s a huge challenge. NU has nearly 1,000 structures, with a total value exceeding $5 billion, ranging from dorms to academic buildings to sports facilities. More than one-third are at least 50 years old, creations of the building boom in the 1960s and ’70s. Structures of that vintage require extensive maintenance or replacement.
“I’m often asked, ‘What are the issues that keep you up at night?’ ” NU President Ted Carter says. “Many nights, it’s the state of our physical plant. I consider facilities to be a crucial part of our recruitment and retention strategy.”
Systemwide, NU’s deferred maintenance totals nearly $800 million. This legislative session, NU officials and state lawmakers looked for options to strengthen the university’s ability to meet that need. The financing strategy, they agreed, should aim for long-term help, given that NU’s deferred maintenance costs over the next four decades will total a projected $2.3 billion. The strategy had to be cost-efficient, without placing an undue burden on taxpayers and student tuition.
The solution ultimately came in the form of a financing strategy put forward by the Legislature’s widely regarded numbers whiz — State Sen. John Stinner. A Gering banker, Stinner chairs the Appropriations Committee.
The strategy: boost NU’s ability to issue bonds through, for the first time, a formal multidecade funding commitment from the state and the university itself. That way, NU could go on the bond market this year to take advantage of the record low interest rates for its borrowing costs. NU has used bonding since the late 1990s, but the Stinner plan is intended to make such borrowing far more robust and effective.
At present, the state contributes $11 million to NU’s deferred maintenance, and the university matches it. Under Stinner’s plan, the state and NU formally pledge to continue their contributions through 2062, and they each will increase it now by $2.5 million.
In addition, the legislation requires the university to create a revolving facility maintenance fund, using 2% of all allocated construction money. Over time, the fund will significantly boost NU’s ability to meet its needs.
The Legislature approved that plan, which also included a state pledge to continue its current deferred maintenance funding for the Nebraska State College System through 2040. Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the legislation, and NU recently went to the bond market to raise money. It was a notable success: NU raised $400 million.
The borrowing costs were low, reducing the four-decade deferred maintenance total by a projected $1.5 billion.
NU will now proceed using a priority list drawn up by the various campuses, and officials will direct a quarter of the $400 million to energy efficiency and other clean-energy projects.
This collaborative strategy well serves Nebraska. It provides a key example of how innovative thinking helps strengthen our state’s future.