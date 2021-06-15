Editorial: Innovative thinking, collaboration boost NU's ability to meet long-term needs

A strong public university system is crucial to a state’s progress. To stay competitive and forward-looking, the University of Nebraska must strive not only to maintain high academic standards and ambitions, but also to maintain its sprawling set of buildings.

It’s a huge challenge. NU has nearly 1,000 structures, with a total value exceeding $5 billion, ranging from dorms to academic buildings to sports facilities. More than one-third are at least 50 years old, creations of the building boom in the 1960s and ’70s. Structures of that vintage require extensive maintenance or replacement.

“I’m often asked, ‘What are the issues that keep you up at night?’ ” NU President Ted Carter says. “Many nights, it’s the state of our physical plant. I consider facilities to be a crucial part of our recruitment and retention strategy.”

Systemwide, NU’s deferred maintenance totals nearly $800 million. This legislative session, NU officials and state lawmakers looked for options to strengthen the university’s ability to meet that need. The financing strategy, they agreed, should aim for long-term help, given that NU’s deferred maintenance costs over the next four decades will total a projected $2.3 billion. The strategy had to be cost-efficient, without placing an undue burden on taxpayers and student tuition.