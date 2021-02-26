Editorial: Inspiring projects are reconnecting Natives peoples with the Plains bison

When the Lewis and Clark expedition made its way west at the start of the 1800s, co-leader Meriwether Lewis expressed awe at the landscapes. “The whole face of the country was covered with herds of Buffaloe, Elk & Antelope,” he wrote in his journal.

Indeed, Native peoples in the Great Plains had hunted bison for some 12,000 years. “No animal was more useful and widely revered” by Plains tribes, scholar Elliott West writes in a history of the region. “Various parts of the bison were eaten, worn, fought with, slept on, traded, played with, and worshiped.”

It’s heartening, then, to see that Native communities both in the United States and Canada are benefiting from successful bison revivals. Thirty-five of the majestic creatures were just moved from Montana to the Rosebed Indian Reservation in South Dakota. In the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, the Poundmaker Cree Nation territory recently welcomed a bison herd to the area for the first time in 150 years.

This projects are inspiring, as the millennia-old bond connecting Native peoples and the bison is at last restored.

