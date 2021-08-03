Editorial: Invest COVID relief windfall in our children

As the City of Omaha and area school districts work to develop plans for how to use a windfall of federal COVID relief money, we urge that children’s needs rise to the top of their lists.
These entities are getting huge chunks of cash — $194 million for Omaha Public Schools, an amount equal to nearly a third of the OPS general fund; and $112 million for the City of Omaha, equal to about a quarter of the city’s general fund.
Other school districts get millions — Millard gets $14.2 million and Westside $3.8 million, for example — with the money allocated based on enrollment and the proportion of students living in poverty.
The cash comes from the $1.9 trillion relief package approved early this year by Congress, which put few limits on how the money can be used. Cities can replace lost revenue, continue the COVID fight, support a range of community programs and work to boost economic recovery, such as with small-business loans or back-to-work incentives. Schools must reserve 20% of the money for summer programs and other efforts to address learning loss during last school year’s remote sessions, but otherwise have broad latitude.
No matter how competent and dedicated our public servants may be, these are scary amounts of money to trust government to allocate and spend effectively.
At the same time, they present a generational opportunity to address urgent needs.
The pandemic without question was hard on many of our children, academically, socially and emotionally. Whatever potholes are filled or air filtration systems improved, we implore city and school leaders to think creatively and collaboratively about how to address these issues — which threaten to reverberate for years in young people’s lives.
Academic needs: World-Herald data analysis from 43 Nebraska school districts showed that, as of last fall, children made less academic progress than normal in math, and they experienced higher-than-normal course failure rates, especially among remote learners.
For example, in Nebraska’s largest districts, a quarter to a third of high school students learning remotely failed two or more courses during the first semester of the last school year. That’s two to 11 times more than before the pandemic, and represents an academic crisis for these students.
Mental health needs: Isolation, additional online socializing and a lack of extracurricular activities left a void for many students. Much of the impact is hidden, but may have manifested itself in the extreme — as of last October, suicide in Douglas and Sarpy Counties among people 19 and younger had doubled from the year before.
Social needs: We worried, from the moment schools closed and many children of parents still working outside the home were left to fend for themselves, about how they would spend their time and with whom they would spend it.
This certainly added to risk factors for younger adolescents at an already difficult time of life, particularly for children in homes with challenging circumstances.
The city and school districts have programs in place that can be bolstered and coordinated, from Police Athletic League and after-school options to tutoring, mentoring and gang intervention efforts.
We do not mean to suggest that the pandemic affected only some demographics. Different people experienced different challenges and concerns — and still do. Educators and youth service experts must unearth the full range of needs and then meaningfully amp up already-helpful efforts and build new ones tailored to pandemic fallout.
We are sure that some of the highest-impact, longest-lasting use of the influx of tens of millions of dollars will come from being intensely focused on mitigating the pandemic’s impact on our collective future — our children.
We implore city and school leaders to think creatively and collaboratively about how to help children hit hard by the pandemic.