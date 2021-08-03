Editorial: Invest COVID relief windfall in our children

As the City of Omaha and area school districts work to develop plans for how to use a windfall of federal COVID relief money, we urge that children’s needs rise to the top of their lists.

These entities are getting huge chunks of cash — $194 million for Omaha Public Schools, an amount equal to nearly a third of the OPS general fund; and $112 million for the City of Omaha, equal to about a quarter of the city’s general fund.

Other school districts get millions — Millard gets $14.2 million and Westside $3.8 million, for example — with the money allocated based on enrollment and the proportion of students living in poverty.

The cash comes from the $1.9 trillion relief package approved early this year by Congress, which put few limits on how the money can be used. Cities can replace lost revenue, continue the COVID fight, support a range of community programs and work to boost economic recovery, such as with small-business loans or back-to-work incentives. Schools must reserve 20% of the money for summer programs and other efforts to address learning loss during last school year’s remote sessions, but otherwise have broad latitude.

No matter how competent and dedicated our public servants may be, these are scary amounts of money to trust government to allocate and spend effectively.